Tonight on Twitter, if you can believe it, Twitchy favorite Brad Thor and Twitchy regular Michael Ian Black had a nice, polite discussion on guns and the second amendment. No personal insults were issued. No trash talk. No attacks of any sort. Just two guys arguing their respective positions, passionately at times:

But right in the middle of the “good debate,” Twitter sent Brad Thor a warning that his account was at risk, saying “those who intimidate or threaten others may lose their accounts”:

WTF Twitter?

Black kindly copied Twitter on his reply, calling the social media’s company’s warning “bulls*it“:

Here’s the entire discussion (or most of it … there were a lot of tweets back and forth):

Trending

Update: We’ve corrected an editing error: It’s “Michael Ian Black,” not “Ian Michael Black.” 

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brad ThorIan Michael Black