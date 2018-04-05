So, it looks like Kyle Kashuv will be taking Twitter user @ibrahimovafidan to the prom after all. Here’s Kyle referring to her as his “date” while calling out Elizabeth Thorp, editor in chief of the female comedy site Pypo Studio, for bullying the young lady:

Sounds like someone is bullying me and my date… https://t.co/HT9ZtAQvEE — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 5, 2018

Thorp had tweeted that the girl “can do better,” which is an insult to both Kyle and the other child:

Hard pass, sweet girl. You can do better. — Elizabeth Thorp (@ElizabethEThorp) April 5, 2018

Screenshot for posterity:

Why does @ElizabethEThorp feel bullying a Parkland survivor is okay? More importantly, why is she bullying my date? pic.twitter.com/BF3hnsMf0m — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 5, 2018

Now, explain to us the Laura Ingraham rules again, because we’re confused:

Mentions a Parkland survivor didn't get into college: BOYCOTT ALL ADVERTISERS!! Companies drop off, publicly denounce. Media shames person for a week as disgusting and terrible. Mocks a Parkland survivor about a prom date and tells a teenage girl she can do better: *crickets https://t.co/TeSz6RZJWb — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) April 5, 2018

And right after trashing the kid, Thorp, reportedly a senior adviser to Planned Parenthood, went on to call out others for mocking kids on Twitter:

In which a Planned Parenthood senior advisor trashes a kid, and then immediately complains about people mocking kids on Twitter pic.twitter.com/h06swqYs02 — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) April 5, 2018

Literally right after. Her call on Twitter to “do better” came 2 minutes after she mocked Kyle:

Oops.

