So, it looks like Kyle Kashuv will be taking Twitter user @ibrahimovafidan to the prom after all. Here’s Kyle referring to her as his “date” while calling out Elizabeth Thorp, editor in chief of the female comedy site Pypo Studio, for bullying the young lady:

Thorp had tweeted that the girl “can do better,” which is an insult to both Kyle and the other child:

Screenshot for posterity:

Now, explain to us the Laura Ingraham rules again, because we’re confused:

And right after trashing the kid, Thorp, reportedly a senior adviser to Planned Parenthood, went on to call out others for mocking kids on Twitter:

Literally right after. Her call on Twitter to “do better” came 2 minutes after she mocked Kyle:

Oops.

