A young woman from Nebraska using the Twitter handle @ibrahimovafidan posted on Wednesday a screenshot of an alleged direct message with MSDHS student Kyle Kashuv where Kyle said he’d take her to prom if she got 5000 retweets:

PLEASE HELP ME OUT. A DREAM COME TRUE pic.twitter.com/Rl6VIJFny7 — fidan (@ibrahimovafidan) April 5, 2018

Well, as of the writing of this post, the tweet has 5211 retweets which means, under Twitter’s terms of service we think, Kyle is contractually obligated to take this girl dancing. Hat tip to Ben Shapiro for helping make this girl’s dream come true:

Your move, Kyle:

@KyleKashuv Call the young lady @ibrahimovafidan and formally invite her to the prom like a gentleman. She's very pretty. Don't miss out https://t.co/5t2JXPjh9m — Big Ed (@Falconeddie1) April 5, 2018

As for expenses, we’re pretty sure a GoFundMe can cover it all with ease:

The boy Kyle is getting a date! Do we have a GoFundMe for the tux set up? Hah! @RaunchyPotato @SimpsonTrustin @ErricktheTucci — Eduardo (@ChasingLions_) April 5, 2018

Make it happen!

