In one of the Coo Coo for Cocoa Puffs videos posted by YouTube shooting suspect Nasim Aghdam, she’s seen in front of a field of six-pointed stars as she rails against censorship by the streaming media company:

In a video posted to her YouTube channel in January, Nasim Aghdam said YouTube “discriminated and filtered” her content resulting in fewer video views, and in another post said “There is not equal growth opportunity on YouTube.”https://t.co/l7ARwRHJQH — #NBC7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) April 4, 2018

Weird. We remember when there was a total and complete media freakout when then candidate Donald Trump posted a meme with a six-pointed star in it, which he famously later called a “sheriff’s star.”

Here’s a brief walk down memory lane:

Star worn by sheriff in background of meeting of Nat. Sheriff's Assoc. doesn't look like the "sheriff's star" Trump tweeted. What gives? pic.twitter.com/4tr6hINGuR — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) February 8, 2017

Trump on his anti-Semitic Judenstern, basically: "It's a sheriff's star, you know, like Woody wore in TOY STORY." — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) July 6, 2016

Say what you will about Hitler, but the man knew how to draw. sheriff's star. His sheriff's stars were unbelievable! –Donald Trump tomorrow — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) July 6, 2016

You guys, Donald Trump Jr didn't mean gas chambers! He meant those places where they warm up sheriff's stars! — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) September 15, 2016

Melania Trump's sheriff's star cookies are currently in the oven. — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) August 21, 2016

Remember when Trump's "sheriff's badge" wasn't the star of David. Yeah. a lot of this seems to happen with this group. — Kelly Scaletta (@KellyScaletta) February 13, 2018

As for Nasim Aghdam, we have no idea what’s she getting at with the star background — the entire video has been scrubbed from YouTube — but we encourage the media to investigate it with at least a little bit of the same curiosity as they did with Trump’s meme tweet.

Oh, and for the record, yes we’re aware of her religious identity, thank you very much:

YouTube shooter was apparently not a Muslim but a Bahai. And that doesn’t really mean anything except the fact that some Conservatives are trying to use that incorrect info to blame other Muslims. — Negar (@NegarMortazavi) April 4, 2018

