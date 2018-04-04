In one of the Coo Coo for Cocoa Puffs videos posted by YouTube shooting suspect Nasim Aghdam, she’s seen in front of a field of six-pointed stars as she rails against censorship by the streaming media company:

Weird. We remember when there was a total and complete media freakout when then candidate Donald Trump posted a meme with a six-pointed star in it, which he famously later called a “sheriff’s star.”

Here’s a brief walk down memory lane:

As for Nasim Aghdam, we have no idea what’s she getting at with the star background — the entire video has been scrubbed from YouTube — but we encourage the media to investigate it with at least a little bit of the same curiosity as they did with Trump’s meme tweet.

Oh, and for the record, yes we’re aware of her religious identity, thank you very much:

***

