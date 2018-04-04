We’re seeing a lot of spin on the “caravan” of Central American immigrants making its way through Mexico to the United States.

First up, there’s this from DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen who tweeted last night that the “caravan is dissipating” and that the government of Mexico “has repatriated several hundred participants”:

But note the secretary’s choice of words: “dissipating” is not ending and “several hundred” is well short of the estimated 1200 that started out on the march’s first day.

Trending

BuzzFeed’s Adolfo Flores, who is following the caravan from Mexico, reports that many of the marchers will keep going to the United States and apply for asylum:

And we’re not seeing anything from Flores about the repatriation of hundreds, although it may have happened. Flores is reporting, however, that many of the marchers are being encouraged to apply for visas to stay in Mexico for up to an additional 30 days:

This is an important distinction as Flores originally reported that many of the marchers knew they wouldn’t qualify for asylum and were planning on entering the U.S. illegally and cause a major headache for the Trump administration:

When they get to the US, they hope American authorities will grant them asylum or, for some, be absent when they attempt to cross the border illegally.

More likely is that it will set up an enormous challenge to the Trump administration’s immigration policies and its ability to deal with an organized group of migrants numbering in the hundreds.

Back over to you, DHS. What’s the plan to deal with this?

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CaravanMexicoTrump