We’re seeing a lot of spin on the “caravan” of Central American immigrants making its way through Mexico to the United States.

First up, there’s this from DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen who tweeted last night that the “caravan is dissipating” and that the government of Mexico “has repatriated several hundred participants”:

I’ve been advised by Mexican officials that the caravan is dissipating. GOM has repatriated several hundred participants to Central America and is offering refugee status to others who qualify. I thank the GOM for their partnership on this and other security issues. — Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen (@SecNielsen) April 3, 2018

.@POTUS is right – we need Congress to act immediately to close our immigration loopholes to prevent future groups from seeking to illegally entering the United States. We must use all options. — Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen (@SecNielsen) April 3, 2018

But note the secretary’s choice of words: “dissipating” is not ending and “several hundred” is well short of the estimated 1200 that started out on the march’s first day.

BuzzFeed’s Adolfo Flores, who is following the caravan from Mexico, reports that many of the marchers will keep going to the United States and apply for asylum:

At caravan general meeting Irineo Mujica said the caravan will continue and will not be stopped. The group plans on going to Puebla and then Mexico City. After that they will go on with asylum seekers. — Adolfo Flores (@aflores) April 3, 2018

And we’re not seeing anything from Flores about the repatriation of hundreds, although it may have happened. Flores is reporting, however, that many of the marchers are being encouraged to apply for visas to stay in Mexico for up to an additional 30 days:

Everyone else was encouraged to take a humanitarian visa in Mexico, a document allowing them to travel in Mexico for 10 to 20 days, or document giving them permission to stay in the country for 30 days to file an immigration claim. They will not go beyond Mexico City. — Adolfo Flores (@aflores) April 3, 2018

This is an important distinction as Flores originally reported that many of the marchers knew they wouldn’t qualify for asylum and were planning on entering the U.S. illegally and cause a major headache for the Trump administration:

When they get to the US, they hope American authorities will grant them asylum or, for some, be absent when they attempt to cross the border illegally.

More likely is that it will set up an enormous challenge to the Trump administration’s immigration policies and its ability to deal with an organized group of migrants numbering in the hundreds.

Back over to you, DHS. What’s the plan to deal with this?

