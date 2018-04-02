Here’s the latest from BuzzFeed’s Adolfo Flores who is following the “caravan” of Central American immigrants as it makes it way through Mexico to the United States. If we’re not mistaken, that appears to be a wall of some sort to keep the immigrants out. Can that be?

Local officials aren’t letting the people in the caravan move freely though town. Only letting them out of the soccer field, where migrants slept, in small groups. pic.twitter.com/eeqdy8zS2I — Adolfo Flores (@aflores) April 2, 2018

Remember, kids … walls and fences are really, really bad … until they’re not.

***

Related:

James Woods wants the National Guard at the border to stop the 'caravan'; Gov. Greg Abbott: WAY AHEAD OF YOU https://t.co/M5k8o7LZd9 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 2, 2018