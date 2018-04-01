Meet David Hogg from Charlotte, NC. This David is back on Twitter to fight the harassment his family is getting because he shares the same name as the Stoneman Douglas HS student activist. This David wants everyone to know that he’s 16, in college and a supporter of the 2nd Amendment:

Be like David Hogg:

Trending

Nice!

And here’s a video message where David explains his views:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: david hogg