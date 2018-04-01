Meet David Hogg from Charlotte, NC. This David is back on Twitter to fight the harassment his family is getting because he shares the same name as the Stoneman Douglas HS student activist. This David wants everyone to know that he’s 16, in college and a supporter of the 2nd Amendment:

I'm back on twitter. Tired of the harassment towards my family. I am THAT David Hogg. I am a proud to be an American. 16, in college, I respect the Constitution/2nd Amendment! I'm a hard worker saving for a car & to further my college education. I am not @davidhogg111. — David Hogg (@David_Hogg16) March 30, 2018

Be like David Hogg:

Happy Easter! I am humbled by all of your messages! This David Hogg is off to work-saving for that car & to pay for college. I take the bus to campus each day. I work a few jobs (cashier, dog walker, dog scooping (someone has to do it), cut lawns.) I'm 16, dog lover, entrepreneur pic.twitter.com/mGsdmvnYer — David Hogg (@David_Hogg16) April 1, 2018

This is an impressive young man https://t.co/5GRSX3YxkW — WILDWAYNE (@WILDWAYNE45) April 1, 2018

And here’s a video message where David explains his views:

Ironic @davidhogg111 that you think others are bullying u. MY David Hogg, 16, ALREADY in college, PRO 2nd Amendment is getting harassed because of mistaken identity. You can't be on every news channel & get upset if someone disagrees with your agenda. A good debate has TWO sides. pic.twitter.com/MTabkmumWj — TraciHogg (@TraciMHogg) March 29, 2018

