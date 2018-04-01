Adrienne Elrod, former director of strategic communications for Hillary for America, is angry at the Del Frisco’s Grille in D.C., apparently over the establishment’s dress code which didn’t approve of her Patagonia hat. And now there’s a boycott of the restaurant brewing:

Yes. Wow. Of all the clothing items one is banned from wearing during a basketball game apparently #Patagonia hats are unacceptable at @DelFriscosResto. Never will spend another dime at this place. Cc @Kckenna https://t.co/eM6U1Uz8Ae — adrienneelrod (@adrienneelrod) April 1, 2018

And here’s Adrienne Watson, Trump War Room Director for @TheDemocrats:

Literally never coming back to @DelFriscosResto in DC. Retweet if you agree that @adrienneelrod should be allowed to wear a @patagonia hat. — Adrienne Watson (@Adrienne_DNC) April 1, 2018

@DCCC Deputy Press Secretary Rebecca Drago agrees:

This is the hill that I will die on!!! Not cool – Elrod should be allowed to wear her hat anywhere and everyone — Rebecca Drago (@becca_drago) April 1, 2018

What’s even funnier is that @DelFriscosResto — the target of the angry boycott tweets — is in Canada, not D.C. Maybe Hillary avoiding Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania makes more sense now that her supporters can’t even find the right restaurant to boycott?

#FirstWorldProblem Complaining about the wrong restaurant on Twitter while complaining that a restaurant has a dress code you CHOSE to not obey. Let me guess…blame a #Deplorable? This is WHY we know Dems are out of touch with the guy in back cooking, washing dishes, etc. https://t.co/STI1t7LpPf — Christopher Suprun (@TheChrisSuprun) April 1, 2018

Anyway, their error led to angry tweets like this directed at the wrong restaurant:

Perhaps they require all women wear skirts up to their peach? Seems to be what Del Friscos is aiming for these days. God knows they don't have a dress code for men… pic.twitter.com/1BF2LCqCks — Dane Venable (@iamthedane2) April 1, 2018

Thankfully, they have since figured out which restaurant to boycott:

Of course! We know when we’re wrong – thanks for letting us know and down with @DFGrille. @adrienneelrod https://t.co/ybvALiWaVd — Adrienne Watson (@Adrienne_DNC) April 1, 2018

Twitter handle should read @DFGrille in DC – not the Quebec restaurant. https://t.co/nRKBBdkXeL — adrienneelrod (@adrienneelrod) April 1, 2018

Yea girl! Though to note, it is @dfgrille in dc that is terrible. I look forward to visiting the friendlier @DelFriscosResto in Quebec! https://t.co/PqUs8TjGnh — Adrienne Watson (@Adrienne_DNC) April 1, 2018

Exit question: Why not just take off the hat?

