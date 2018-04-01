Shot…
President Donald Trump wished everyone a Happy Easter this morning:
HAPPY EASTER!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018
Chaser…
Blue check Ben Pearce, a DJ in London, responded with this gem:
I sent you a cyanide egg, did you get it?
— Ben Pearce (@BenPearceDJ) April 1, 2018
Enjoy your visit from the Secret Service!
Stupid thing to "joke" about. https://t.co/1liHp6sJnb
— Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) April 1, 2018
This is a death threat and a felony under United States law. https://t.co/XAVPXH1mpj
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 1, 2018
Red alert @metpoliceuk!
Ben Pearce is a British citizen, and he confessed to sending a cyanide egg to the President of the United States. https://t.co/9WSigKgn0A
— Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) April 1, 2018
Pearce also had this message for everyone angry at his tweet:
I’m on an airplane mate… sorry 😉 pic.twitter.com/bvTNf2F5XN
— Ben Pearce (@BenPearceDJ) April 1, 2018
What a classy guy! And a recipient of Twitter’s coveted blue check, no less:
Pretty direct death threat against @POTUS.@Twitter @verified @support you’re going to allow this person to remain on Twitter, and if so to remain a verified account? https://t.co/OrSjMMI8tB
— John Cardillo (@johncardillo) April 1, 2018
Screenshot for posterity:
