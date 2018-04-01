Shot…

President Donald Trump wished everyone a Happy Easter this morning:

HAPPY EASTER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018

Chaser…

Blue check Ben Pearce, a DJ in London, responded with this gem:

I sent you a cyanide egg, did you get it? — Ben Pearce (@BenPearceDJ) April 1, 2018

Enjoy your visit from the Secret Service!

Stupid thing to "joke" about. https://t.co/1liHp6sJnb — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) April 1, 2018

This is a death threat and a felony under United States law. https://t.co/XAVPXH1mpj — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 1, 2018

Red alert @metpoliceuk! Ben Pearce is a British citizen, and he confessed to sending a cyanide egg to the President of the United States. https://t.co/9WSigKgn0A — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) April 1, 2018

Pearce also had this message for everyone angry at his tweet:

I’m on an airplane mate… sorry 😉 pic.twitter.com/bvTNf2F5XN — Ben Pearce (@BenPearceDJ) April 1, 2018

What a classy guy! And a recipient of Twitter’s coveted blue check, no less:

Pretty direct death threat against @POTUS.@Twitter @verified @support you’re going to allow this person to remain on Twitter, and if so to remain a verified account? https://t.co/OrSjMMI8tB — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) April 1, 2018

Screenshot for posterity:

***