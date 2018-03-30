Hundreds of Central Americans are marching through Mexico in an attempt to enter the United States either as refugees, or if that fails as illegal immigrants.

Via BuzzFeed’s Adolfo Flores:

According to BuzzFeed, the march was organized by Pueblo Sin Fronteras, or People Without Borders:

Organized by a group of volunteers called Pueblos Sin Fronteras, or People Without Borders, the caravan is intended to help migrants safely reach the United States, bypassing not only authorities who would seek to deport them, but gangs and cartels who are known to assault vulnerable migrants.

One estimate has the crowd as large as 1350 people:

It should be noted that Mexico is doing nothing to stop the marchers:

And it appears parents are subjecting their children to this torturous walk:

The latest update has the local municipality helping get the marchers closer to the border:

Video here via the Pueblo Sin Fronteras Facebook page:

