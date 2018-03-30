Hundreds of Central Americans are marching through Mexico in an attempt to enter the United States either as refugees, or if that fails as illegal immigrants.

Via BuzzFeed’s Adolfo Flores:

My first dispatch while on the trail with hundreds of Central Americans who have boldly crossed immigration check points, military bases, & police in a desperate, sometimes chaotic march toward the US https://t.co/cf2rnzbp3n — Adolfo Flores (@aflores) March 30, 2018

According to BuzzFeed, the march was organized by Pueblo Sin Fronteras, or People Without Borders:

Organized by a group of volunteers called Pueblos Sin Fronteras, or People Without Borders, the caravan is intended to help migrants safely reach the United States, bypassing not only authorities who would seek to deport them, but gangs and cartels who are known to assault vulnerable migrants.

One estimate has the crowd as large as 1350 people:

Pueblos Sin Fronteras organized a caravan of about 1,350 Central Americans traveling from the City of Tapachula on the Mexico-Guatemala border to the U.S. They plan to either apply for asylum or slip away from the group to cross illegally once they arrive. https://t.co/zeUu6EIEgy — NumbersUSA (@NumbersUSA) March 30, 2018

It should be noted that Mexico is doing nothing to stop the marchers:

.@aflores is following a huge caravan of Central Americans headed for the US, through Mexico, where the crowd has grown to such a size no one is trying to stop themhttps://t.co/2xZkhoCHKt pic.twitter.com/flixtE8ttW — Salvador Hernandez (@SalHernandez) March 30, 2018

And it appears parents are subjecting their children to this torturous walk:

This morning the caravan, anticipating a long day walk, got up at 4am to beat the sun. pic.twitter.com/Pk8URSSHP4 — Adolfo Flores (@aflores) March 30, 2018

I’m always surprised by how little some of these kids complain. They get up after a few hours of sleep and walk. The nice thing is the caravan goes at the pace of the women and children. pic.twitter.com/BcjLcr8tEz — Adolfo Flores (@aflores) March 30, 2018

The latest update has the local municipality helping get the marchers closer to the border:

The municipality we’re at now is offering buses to get us to the next town. It’s been happening at several stops, I imagine they’re more interested in getting people out of their public squares. pic.twitter.com/6ay7Rn8fzI — Adolfo Flores (@aflores) March 30, 2018

Video here via the Pueblo Sin Fronteras Facebook page:

***