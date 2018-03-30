Not all heroes wear capes.
Meet Katie Mullen of Lincoln, Nebraska who walked out on her professor after she first bungled the 2nd Amendment and then aired a Michael Moore documentary for the class:
Today my professor said the 2nd amendment doesn’t apply to individual citizens and then she put on a Micheal Moore documentary so I packed up my stuff and left lol
— Katie Mullen (@RealKtMullen) March 29, 2018
— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) March 29, 2018
— Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) March 30, 2018
— hulahick (@hulahick) March 30, 2018
— Lynda Trahan (@lyndatrahan) March 30, 2018
— US ARMY RANGER (Ret) (@SFCRANGER_ret) March 29, 2018
Katie later updated everyone and asked that they not contact the university about this particular misinformed professor:
I didn’t know that was going to get so many retweet’s lol pls don’t contact my university I still need a good grade !!! 😂😂
— Katie Mullen (@RealKtMullen) March 29, 2018
