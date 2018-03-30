Not all heroes wear capes.

Meet Katie Mullen of Lincoln, Nebraska who walked out on her professor after she first bungled the 2nd Amendment and then aired a Michael Moore documentary for the class:

Today my professor said the 2nd amendment doesn’t apply to individual citizens and then she put on a Micheal Moore documentary so I packed up my stuff and left lol — Katie Mullen (@RealKtMullen) March 29, 2018

Well done, Katie!

Does she need to read Heller? OMG https://t.co/A6tVjppdGp — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) March 30, 2018

If more students did this, our universities would have to clean up their staff. https://t.co/iRf35KfDTm — Lynda Trahan (@lyndatrahan) March 30, 2018

Good for you https://t.co/UTFvHpkeza — US ARMY RANGER (Ret) (@SFCRANGER_ret) March 29, 2018

Katie later updated everyone and asked that they not contact the university about this particular misinformed professor:

I didn’t know that was going to get so many retweet’s lol pls don’t contact my university I still need a good grade !!! 😂😂 — Katie Mullen (@RealKtMullen) March 29, 2018

