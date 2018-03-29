Whatever you think of Donald Trump, this from Jeb Bush was just plain awful and beneath him, regardless of the abuse he’s received by the president:

Jeb Bush hits Trump: My children "actually love me" https://t.co/3ge8ekNIQm pic.twitter.com/YWWrRWUGWf — The Hill (@thehill) March 29, 2018

So much for changing the discourse, ‘eh?

“Despite his swipes directed at Trump, Bush reportedly called for politicians to be more polite in their discourse.” 🤔 https://t.co/szjOI3bvGj — Ed Henry (@edhenry) March 29, 2018

And here’s Donald Trump Jr. with the brutal truth:

Jeb! I love everything about my father. I love that he’s a fighter, I love that he has guts, I love that he’s President (all those things you’re not) Also love that he learned enough about politics in a few weeks to dismantle you piece by piece despite it being your life’s work https://t.co/4fcnA1AgAa — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 29, 2018

Under the circumstances, especially since Barron is involved, Trump Jr. could have punched back much, much harder and we wouldn’t have blinked an eye:

I never thought I would quote Donald Trump, Jr. But this is beautiful. Jeb! is a joke, and he poked the wrong bear. https://t.co/JzkNozY1Ec — Michael Berry (@MichaelBerrySho) March 29, 2018

This is great but far more gracious than it should be to a being who just implied that a 12 year old boy doesn't really love his father. I want Jeb! to say this to Melania's face. Live. On tv. Because that would be fun. https://t.co/uuWegkyaDm — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) March 29, 2018

Jeb, Jeb, Jeb Why must you put your face out there so eagerly to be slapped Nice shot about the dismantling DJTjr https://t.co/vnheVGzf0w — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) March 29, 2018

hello 9/11 yes I would like to report a murder. yes the presidents son, no not eric, don, yeah don jr, thats the one, yes he just killed one of the bushes, im not sure which one, i think he speaks spanish, no not george p., the other one. there's blood everywhere. https://t.co/nAMBcvJls2 — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) March 29, 2018

