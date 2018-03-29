In a lighthearted moment today at the Pentagon, Defense Secretary James Mattis greeted incoming National Security Adviser John Bolton and joked that “I heard you’re actually the devil incarnate and I wanted to meet you”:

JUST IN! Mattis first words to Bolton on Pentagon steps. Mattis joking in an off mic moment said, “I heard you’re actually the devil incarnate and I wanted to meet you.” Bolton laughed. — Barbara Starr (@barbarastarrcnn) March 29, 2018

this is funny 👇🏼 https://t.co/RR3TRHdRUE — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) March 29, 2018

It seems like these two will get along after all:

Yesterday Mattis told reporters at the Pentagon that he has “no reservations, no concerns at all” about working with Bolton, who in addition to hawkish views has history of abusive workplace behavior. “Last time I checked, he's an American and I can work with an American, okay?” https://t.co/VeCXaA05K3 — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) March 29, 2018

In off-mic moment caught by TV cameras, Mattis just greeted Bolton on the Pentagon steps: "It's good to finally meet you, since I've heard that you're the devil incarnate." Bolton chuckled. pic.twitter.com/BuubOaVZk9 — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) March 29, 2018

Hahahaha. Funny. BRB — going to build a fallout shelter. https://t.co/YtbKDwGNeU — Joshua Holland (@JoshuaHol) March 29, 2018

“Nah, I just want to launch the world into war.” Bolton, moments later, probably. https://t.co/XfZqwuFnPE — Will Fischer (@will_c_fischer) March 29, 2018

Hahaha it’s funny because only brown people will die! https://t.co/aJgsWLle0m — jordan (@JordanUhl) March 29, 2018

It's all fun and games until Korea is engulfed in flames https://t.co/dS7RwkL5dc — Marcel Dirsus (@marceldirsus) March 29, 2018

Hahaha. Nuclear apocalypse humor is the best. https://t.co/2KrV9pgnvJ — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) March 29, 2018

***