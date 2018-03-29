In a lighthearted moment today at the Pentagon, Defense Secretary James Mattis greeted incoming National Security Adviser John Bolton and joked that “I heard you’re actually the devil incarnate and I wanted to meet you”:

Perfect!

It seems like these two will get along after all:

Watch here:

Libs, however, were not amused for some reason:

 

***

