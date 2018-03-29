As we told you earlier, James Woods mocked Sen. Dianne Feinstein of the People’s Republic of California over this AR-15 hot take on the popular sporting rifle owned by millions of law-abiding Americans:

Today we have 15 million assault weapons in the U.S. These are guns modeled after military weapons and then sold to civilians. For what? You can’t use it for hunting. You don’t need it for defense. What do you really need it for? — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) March 28, 2018

But it gets worse for the Golden State’s senior senator. She actually just admitted that the AR-15 is covered by the 2nd Amendment through “common use.” Here’s NRO’s Charles C.W. Cooke:

So you’d say the AR-15 is in common use? https://t.co/NzF6w39qIo — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) March 29, 2018

“Just asking for nine friends” dressed in black robes who follow this sort of rhetoric closely:

To put it mildly:

And here it as footnoted in Heller:

United States v. Miller, 307 U. S. 174, does not limit the right to keep and bear arms to militia purposes, but rather limits the type of weapon to which the right applies to those used by the militia, i.e., those in common use for lawful purposes.

Oh, and Feinstein — not shockingly — is totally wrong on the AR-15 being used for hunting:

Except she’s wrong about the hunting part (not that it matters) — The NRA Life Member H2 (@TheH2) March 29, 2018

And self-defense. And pretty much everything else in her tweet:

And the assault weapon part. And the not “needing” it for defense part. All the parts, really. — Hurley Ferk (@HurleyFerk) March 29, 2018

***

