Stoneman Douglas student activist Kyle Kashuv is on his way to D.C. today, but his trip is not off to a good start. Apparently the flight attendant on his Spirit Airlines flight decided to lecture the plane on this weekend’s “March For Our Lives” and, according to Kyle, made everyone clap at the end:

Spirit Airlines has since apologized for the incident and is looking into it:

That’s a pretty good response, actually:

As for Kyle’s trip, his first stop was with Rep. Kevin McCarthy:

And up next stop … The White House:

