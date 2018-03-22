Just wow…

Stoneman Douglas student activist Kyle Kashuv is on his way to D.C. today, but his trip is not off to a good start. Apparently the flight attendant on his Spirit Airlines flight decided to lecture the plane on this weekend’s “March For Our Lives” and, according to Kyle, made everyone clap at the end:

Just landed in Baltimore on @SpiritAirlines and the stewardess felt compelled to give us all a speech about the March for Our Lives, which openly says on the petition are trying to categorically ban AR-15's, and made everyone clap. Can anything just be non-political anymore? — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 22, 2018

Spirit Airlines has since apologized for the incident and is looking into it:

While we appreciate that our Team Members are individuals, we don’t believe politics should be part of the Guest experience. We are looking into the incident and apologize to any Guests offended by these comments. — Spirit Airlines (@SpiritAirlines) March 22, 2018

That’s a pretty good response, actually:

As for Kyle’s trip, his first stop was with Rep. Kevin McCarthy:

Was an honor meeting with @GOPLeader. He is genuinely one of the funniest people I've ever met. We discussed many things, including #GrassleyCruz. Great progress! pic.twitter.com/HU37Wcx6xr — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 22, 2018

And up next stop … The White House:

Just finished a meeting at the Alternative White House, the Trump Hotel. Next time I gotta stay here. It's magnificent. On my way to the real @WhiteHouse right now. pic.twitter.com/DK7sDSL8Iv — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 22, 2018

***

