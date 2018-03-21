While talking to reporters today in the Capitol, Texas Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert said special counsel Robert Mueller should be fired.

From the HuffPost’s Matt Fuller:

Gohmert doesn’t think Mueller should have even accepted the job in the first place:

But although Gohmert is saying he thinks Mueller should be fired, it doesn’t sound like he wants President Trump to fire Mueller:

Gohmert then said the only reason the president hasn’t fired Mueller yet is because Republicans have said it’s an impeachable offense:

Rep. Matt Gaetz, who was also taking questions, thinks the investigation is retaliation after Trump didn’t appoint Mueller to head the FBI:

But that doesn’t make much sense:

