While talking to reporters today in the Capitol, Texas Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert said special counsel Robert Mueller should be fired.

From the HuffPost’s Matt Fuller:

There it is: "I think Mueller should be fired." -Rep. Louie Gohmert — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) March 21, 2018

Gohmert doesn’t think Mueller should have even accepted the job in the first place:

Louie Gohmert says if Robert Mueller had "an ounce of ethics" to him, he wouldn't have accepted the special counsel appointment. Oh. — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) March 21, 2018

But although Gohmert is saying he thinks Mueller should be fired, it doesn’t sound like he wants President Trump to fire Mueller:

Rep. Louie Gohmert: “Mueller should be fired;” pushes back at some Senate Republicans and says a firing wouldn’t be impeachable. “I’m not calling for him to be fired because of all the establishment Republicans who think they’d have to [come after] Trump if he were” fired. — Siobhan Hughes (@siobhanehughes) March 21, 2018

Gohmert then said the only reason the president hasn’t fired Mueller yet is because Republicans have said it’s an impeachable offense:

Rep. Louie Gohmert: "Mueller should be fired." He says the only reason it hasn't happened is because some Republicans have said it's an impeachable offense. "It's not," Gohmert says. — Ben Siegel (@benyc) March 21, 2018

Rep. Matt Gaetz, who was also taking questions, thinks the investigation is retaliation after Trump didn’t appoint Mueller to head the FBI:

Matt Gaetz suggests Rod Rosenstein wanted Trump to appoint Mueller as the head of the FBI, and the Mueller investigation is retaliation for not appointing him FBI director. Oh. (That's not how any of this worked.) — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) March 21, 2018

But that doesn’t make much sense: