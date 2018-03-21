HAHAHA!

Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson blamed the media when asked in a hearing today by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) why the Obama administration didn’t do more to alert Americans about pre-election Russian meddling.

Johnson said he did alert Americans, but his warning was “below the fold news” and “did not get the attention” it should have because the media was too focused on Trump and the “Access Hollywood” tape:

Johnson added, “I was expecting follow-up from a lot of journalists, and we never got that because everyone was focused on the campaign, and that video, and that debate that Sunday”:

