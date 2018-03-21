HAHAHA!

Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson blamed the media when asked in a hearing today by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) why the Obama administration didn’t do more to alert Americans about pre-election Russian meddling.

Johnson said he did alert Americans, but his warning was “below the fold news” and “did not get the attention” it should have because the media was too focused on Trump and the “Access Hollywood” tape:

Johnson tells @SenFeinstein he & DNI issued blunt stmt on 10/7/16 that highest-level Russians directing interference into US elections 1/2 — Erin McPike (@ErinMcPike) March 21, 2018

2/2 and it was “below the fold” news & there was little follow-up from journalists due to Access Hollywood tape & other big campaign news — Erin McPike (@ErinMcPike) March 21, 2018

Johnson added, “I was expecting follow-up from a lot of journalists, and we never got that because everyone was focused on the campaign, and that video, and that debate that Sunday”:

Sen. Dianne Feinstein asks former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson why the American people weren't told at the time about Russian interference in the 2016 election. Johnson says they were told, "because everyone was focused on the campaign," and the release of the Access Hollywood video pic.twitter.com/E9j2RvmXsu — DJ Judd (@juddzeez) March 21, 2018

