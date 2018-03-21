We’re seeing reports that the omnibus spending bill making its way through Congress will shortchange President Donald Trump’s request for $25 billion in funding for a border wall by $24.359 billion. Oh, and the $641 million can’t be for a concrete wall:

So $1.6 billion in total for border security?

This won’t go over very well:

More from the Washington Post:

According to the three officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe sensitive negotiations, the spending deal includes $1.6 billion in funding for border-wall construction — delivering taxpayer funds to a key Trump priority.

But the number is far short of the $25 billion the administration sought. Democrats also won tight restrictions on how the money can be spent, two officials said.

Over to you, White House.

