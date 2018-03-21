We’re seeing reports that the omnibus spending bill making its way through Congress will shortchange President Donald Trump’s request for $25 billion in funding for a border wall by $24.359 billion. Oh, and the $641 million can’t be for a concrete wall:

Source says omni near a deal, will include $641m for 33 miles of non-concrete border barrier; $1.2b for border tech. — Niv Elis (@NivElis) March 21, 2018

They're hoping for text this AM, following a leadership meeting that begins in an hour. — Niv Elis (@NivElis) March 21, 2018

Also includes $10b in new infrastructure funding, $2.8 billion in opioid funding, and $687 million to secure US elections/combat Russian cyber-meddling. — Niv Elis (@NivElis) March 21, 2018

So $1.6 billion in total for border security?

Omni In/Out list, per source:

* $1.6b for border security –> technology & 33 miles of fencing, not wall

* Funding for Gateway through increases to Amtrak

* No defunding sanctuary cities

* $2.8b for opioid crisis — Ylan Q. Mui (@ylanmui) March 21, 2018

This won’t go over very well:

Well short of President Trump's $25B request https://t.co/QBpLvaVAPE — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) March 21, 2018

More from the Washington Post:

According to the three officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe sensitive negotiations, the spending deal includes $1.6 billion in funding for border-wall construction — delivering taxpayer funds to a key Trump priority. But the number is far short of the $25 billion the administration sought. Democrats also won tight restrictions on how the money can be spent, two officials said.

Over to you, White House.

***