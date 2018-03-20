It looks like we have an armed School Resource Officer to thank in ending this morning’s incident at Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County, MD:

Update: The gunman has died:

More from NBC 4 Washington:

A student pulled a gun out and shot two other students at a high school in southeast Maryland Tuesday morning before the shooter was wounded, the St. Mary’s County sheriff said.

The gunman entered Great Mills High School in Great Mills, Maryland, at the beginning of the school day and opened fire in a hallway, Sheriff Tim Cameron said. A girl and boy were injured in the shooting.

The shooter exchanged fire with a school resource officer on campus and was wounded, Cameron said. All three students are in critical condition, but the officer wasn’t injured. It wasn’t yet clear how the gunman was wounded.

Details on the injuries:

CC Broward County Sheriff’s Office. This is how it’s supposed to work:

