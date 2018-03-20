It looks like we have an armed School Resource Officer to thank in ending this morning’s incident at Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County, MD:
#BREAKING confirmed with sources at #greatmillsshooting : 3 students injured. 1 is the shooter. A school resource officer was on duty and took action to end threat. No final word on conditions.
UPDATE: The sheriff confirmed that a gunman critically injured two students inside a Great Mills, Maryland school on Tuesday, before a resource officer returned fire, injuring the shooter. https://t.co/uU7o06DzNw
Update: The gunman has died:
BREAKING: Gunman in Maryland high school shooting is dead, police say. https://t.co/ZoL8qkCMsE
• Female student in critical condition
• Male student in stable condition
• School resource officer engaged the gunman, per police pic.twitter.com/HEBVHJZhhV
More from NBC 4 Washington:
A student pulled a gun out and shot two other students at a high school in southeast Maryland Tuesday morning before the shooter was wounded, the St. Mary’s County sheriff said.
The gunman entered Great Mills High School in Great Mills, Maryland, at the beginning of the school day and opened fire in a hallway, Sheriff Tim Cameron said. A girl and boy were injured in the shooting.
The shooter exchanged fire with a school resource officer on campus and was wounded, Cameron said. All three students are in critical condition, but the officer wasn’t injured. It wasn’t yet clear how the gunman was wounded.
Details on the injuries:
St. Mary’s Md Sheriff tells @nbcwashington – 3 People shot
– All 3 are students at Great Mills High School.
– Female victim is in critical condition
– Male student victim is in critical but stable conditions
– Shooter in critical condition
CC Broward County Sheriff’s Office. This is how it’s supposed to work:
The SRO took action.
The SRO limited the injuries.
The SRO did his / her job.
Unlike the Broward Country SRO at MSD in Parkland. https://t.co/fTI48fa8JI
How about that?! YES, a good guy with a gun can stop a mass casualty event. So glad that there was a resource officer on duty! Prayers for all of those involved.#Maryland https://t.co/7RwA7akopQ
Weird how when you don't abandon people to die, they don't. Speed, surprise, violence of action, bitches. https://t.co/tnZAe4SLPn
Liberal narrative shattered to pieces. Looks like CNN will be skipping this one. https://t.co/ytRJtK4wWT
***
