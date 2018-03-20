Here we go again…

CNN is out with a new graphic on “school shootings so far in 2018” that is highly problematic:

There has been, on average, 1 school shooting every week this year https://t.co/TFkgODHjDU pic.twitter.com/7IK0NtPsKM — CNN (@CNN) March 20, 2018

For starters, if these numbers were true, where are all of CNN’s news stories on the tragedies?

odd that you haven't reported on one school shooting every week.

it's almost as if you were more interested in manipulating statistics than reporting events#ThisIsAnApple

🤔 https://t.co/UFNDXleRFD — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) March 20, 2018

2nd Amendment reporter Stephen Gutowski called CNN’s methodology “very misleading”:

As I've pointed out a number of times, the methodology used here is very misleading. It conflates mass murder like Parkland with accidental discharges by cops that don't injure anybody. https://t.co/y1NkntfAyW — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) March 20, 2018

Basically, CNN tried to clean up the already debunked Everytown school shooting numbers, but still failed:

Also, this piece claims CNN came up with this methodology themselves but this is basically the exact same misleading methodology that gun control groups have been pushing for years now. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) March 20, 2018

The main difference is that CNN is only counting incidents that result in injuries. That's why their count is lower than the gun control groups. I still find it misleading. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) March 20, 2018

Here’s the Washington Post on that:

As the Washington Post has pointed out, this is just false: https://t.co/qADb1UutFc https://t.co/aKwdaM0ZJT — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) March 20, 2018

The CNN numbers, like with Everytown, are wrong:

Remember how for a brief moment everyone, even liberal journos, were admitting that Everytown's school shooting numbers are inflated? Yeah, CNN is over it. Because 🍎 https://t.co/wx2nk6jdnH — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) March 20, 2018

Or, in terms that CNN can understand: Apples vs. Bananas:

CNN became Everytown so gradually that hardly anyone noticed. 🍌 https://t.co/wVX8Y1742D — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 20, 2018

To be clear, CNN is using the same exact debunked data Everytown used to inflate school shootings. They simply put their own logo and bylines on it to try and pass it off as legit accurate facts first news. ¯_(🍎)_/¯ — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 20, 2018

And we eagerly await CNN’s media scorekeepers to weigh in:

Hey, @oliverdarcy, here's your daily tweet on why the media continues to lose credibility https://t.co/YatmnjUbXH — Sam (@Sam_5thEstate) March 20, 2018

Can @brianstelter give an explanation for this? How does he have the gall to complain about his network being called "fake news"? https://t.co/5NzlVT5We9 — Kensington Slate (@SlateKensington) March 20, 2018

