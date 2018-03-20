Here we go again…

CNN is out with a new graphic on “school shootings so far in 2018” that is highly problematic:

For starters, if these numbers were true, where are all of CNN’s news stories on the tragedies?

2nd Amendment reporter Stephen Gutowski called CNN’s methodology “very misleading”:

Basically, CNN tried to clean up the already debunked Everytown school shooting numbers, but still failed:

Trending

Here’s the Washington Post on that:

The CNN numbers, like with Everytown, are wrong:

Or, in terms that CNN can understand: Apples vs. Bananas:

And we eagerly await CNN’s media scorekeepers to weigh in:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNEverytownguns