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Oops! Judge Blocks Bulletproof WH Ballroom Right Before Assassination Attempt Proves Why It's Needed

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on April 26, 2026
Meme

After last night's attempted shooting at the WHCD 'Nerd Prom', it's good to reflect back on the ruling last week halting construction of the White House Ballroom. This take aged really poorly.

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Seems like the ballroom where the President hangs out really needs all that fancy security after all, Judge Leon. 

Seems like a no-brainer now. Unfortunately, the Left has no brains so they make things very difficult.

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It's almost like the Judge was meddling in things way beyond the scope of the Courts.

Too many judges lack the humility.

Well, President Trump has now faced three. Maybe that will be enough for them.

Maybe they should let the President spend money on needed upgrades to the White House and butt out.

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Putting lots of innocent lives at stake.

Had they had some humility, they would not have egg on their face right now. 

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges dead set on halting President Trump's mandate for change. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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DONALD TRUMP NATIONAL SECURITY TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT WHITE HOUSE

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