Oops! Judge Blocks Bulletproof WH Ballroom Right Before Assassination Attempt Proves Why It's Needed

After last night's attempted shooting at the WHCD 'Nerd Prom', it's good to reflect back on the ruling last week halting construction of the White House Ballroom. This take aged really poorly.

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On April 16, in his most recent opinion in the ongoing litigation over the construction of the White House ballroom, Judge Leon of the federal district court in DC wrote:



“The fact that the ballroom is planned to include security features such as bullet-proof windows and a… — Adrian Vermeule (@Vermeullarmine) April 26, 2026

Seems like the ballroom where the President hangs out really needs all that fancy security after all, Judge Leon.

What a great point, since we know that each attack is exactly like the last one, and that a White House location would not be more secure than a hotel downtown https://t.co/k8WPFlmvb0 — Adrian Vermeule (@Vermeullarmine) April 26, 2026

Seems like a no-brainer now. Unfortunately, the Left has no brains so they make things very difficult.

YIKES. That take didn't age well. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 26, 2026

the not always least dangerous branch — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) April 26, 2026

Judges who don’t know what they don’t know, smh — Adrian Vermeule (@Vermeullarmine) April 26, 2026

It's almost like the Judge was meddling in things way beyond the scope of the Courts.

the doctrine of judicial notice allows judges to require proof of matters of almost quite common knowledge ... but it requires judicial humility to be useful — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) April 26, 2026

Too many judges lack the humility.

First prize in the "Opinions that didn't age well" sweepstakes has just been awarded to Judge Leon. — Ellen Anderson (@MochaLite) April 26, 2026

How many assassination attempts is it going to take for Judge Leon to accept that it is a national security matter? — Lucy Stone (@lucystone1871) April 26, 2026

Well, President Trump has now faced three. Maybe that will be enough for them.

I believe the French call this “apropos.” — ℑ𝔡𝔦𝔬𝔱𝔓𝔯𝔦𝔫𝔠𝔢 (@PrincepsStultus) April 26, 2026

Aaaaaand now tonight!😏



All the doofsi need to just muzzle it! — Heidi (@heidiponyrider) April 26, 2026

Maybe they should let the President spend money on needed upgrades to the White House and butt out.

It’s time for Judge Leon to retire. https://t.co/re1fLY3jbm — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) April 26, 2026

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Well, now the judge has his "national security justification."



Let's see what he does. https://t.co/jfzrPGmcKJ — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 26, 2026

Translation:



Judge Richard Leon is a dangerous judicial clown. https://t.co/2i5XNF2vUe — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) April 26, 2026

Putting lots of innocent lives at stake.

Tonight’s events show why it’s generally a good idea for the judiciary to defer to Executive Branch national security personnel when they determine that these types of measures are necessary. This is exactly the type of event that should be held in the more secure ballroom the… https://t.co/TIVMKmhTEp — Vetan Kapoor (@VetanKapoor) April 26, 2026

Had they had some humility, they would not have egg on their face right now.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

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