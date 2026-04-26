Oops! Judge Blocks Bulletproof WH Ballroom Right Before Assassination Attempt Proves Why It's Needed

After last night's attempted shooting at the WHCD 'Nerd Prom', it's good to reflect back on the ruling last week halting construction of the White House Ballroom. This take aged really poorly.
On April 16, in his most recent opinion in the ongoing litigation over the construction of the White House ballroom, Judge Leon of the federal district court in DC wrote:— Adrian Vermeule (@Vermeullarmine) April 26, 2026
“The fact that the ballroom is planned to include security features such as bullet-proof windows and a…
Seems like the ballroom where the President hangs out really needs all that fancy security after all, Judge Leon.
April 26, 2026
What a great point, since we know that each attack is exactly like the last one, and that a White House location would not be more secure than a hotel downtown https://t.co/k8WPFlmvb0— Adrian Vermeule (@Vermeullarmine) April 26, 2026
Seems like a no-brainer now. Unfortunately, the Left has no brains so they make things very difficult.
YIKES. That take didn't age well.— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 26, 2026
the not always least dangerous branch— Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) April 26, 2026
Judges who don’t know what they don’t know, smh— Adrian Vermeule (@Vermeullarmine) April 26, 2026
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It's almost like the Judge was meddling in things way beyond the scope of the Courts.
the doctrine of judicial notice allows judges to require proof of matters of almost quite common knowledge ... but it requires judicial humility to be useful— Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) April 26, 2026
Too many judges lack the humility.
First prize in the "Opinions that didn't age well" sweepstakes has just been awarded to Judge Leon.— Ellen Anderson (@MochaLite) April 26, 2026
How many assassination attempts is it going to take for Judge Leon to accept that it is a national security matter?— Lucy Stone (@lucystone1871) April 26, 2026
Well, President Trump has now faced three. Maybe that will be enough for them.
I believe the French call this “apropos.”— ℑ𝔡𝔦𝔬𝔱𝔓𝔯𝔦𝔫𝔠𝔢 (@PrincepsStultus) April 26, 2026
Aaaaaand now tonight!😏— Heidi (@heidiponyrider) April 26, 2026
All the doofsi need to just muzzle it!
Maybe they should let the President spend money on needed upgrades to the White House and butt out.
It’s time for Judge Leon to retire. https://t.co/re1fLY3jbm— Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) April 26, 2026
Well, now the judge has his "national security justification."— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 26, 2026
Let's see what he does. https://t.co/jfzrPGmcKJ
Translation:— 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) April 26, 2026
Judge Richard Leon is a dangerous judicial clown. https://t.co/2i5XNF2vUe
Putting lots of innocent lives at stake.
https://t.co/OG1ZP8pHoc pic.twitter.com/XIeG5ay4dK— Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) April 26, 2026
Tonight’s events show why it’s generally a good idea for the judiciary to defer to Executive Branch national security personnel when they determine that these types of measures are necessary. This is exactly the type of event that should be held in the more secure ballroom the… https://t.co/TIVMKmhTEp— Vetan Kapoor (@VetanKapoor) April 26, 2026
Had they had some humility, they would not have egg on their face right now.
Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.
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