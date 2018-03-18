Jason McCabe Calacanis, an angel investor out in Silicon Valley, has started a GoFundMe for former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe who was fired by AG Jeff Sessions on Friday night, possibly putting a portion of the longtime FBI agent’s pension at risk:

I started my first GoFundMe page: "I'm raising money for Andrew McCabe's Pension Fund." Click to Donate: https://t.co/vu4wF6O0wd via @gofundme — jason (@Jason) March 17, 2018

And he’s just a tad short of his goal as of the writing of this post:

Oof.

But why is a Silicon Valley big-wig even helping out with this in the first place? Here’s liberal Glenn Greenwald with a reality check on McCabe’s financial future:

With all the suffering, need and deprivation in the world, this Silicon Valley funder has been moved to start his first GoFundMe campaign: for a career FBI official, married to an accomplished doctor, with large book deals and other big media income on the way. Dig deep. https://t.co/MApTndBfxB — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 18, 2018

It is actually possible to be concerned about Trump's attempts to undermine legitimate investigations without sanctifying government agencies and turning their top leaders who have done, and are expected to do, great injustice in the world, into beloved cultural icons. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 18, 2018

And it sounds like he’s going to get his pension anyway:

Also, it's untrue that he's losing his pension. https://t.co/ijkeOcA5lu Or ANY aspect of it, really, given the work-around offered by Rep Pocan https://t.co/EV8xyFEfHe — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) March 18, 2018

From Forbes:

UPDATE: On Saturday evening, the Washington Post reported that Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) announced Saturday afternoon that he has offered McCabe a job to work on election security in his office, “so that he can reach the needed length of service” to retire. According to the Post’s experts, McCabe “would need to just go to work with the federal government for another day or so in any job he pleases,” although “it would probably look more ethical if McCabe worked for at least a pay period rather than just one day.” And, due to the nature of federal pensions and their portability from one position to another, this sounds credible — though at the same time, well, I’m from Illinois, a state with a long list of examples of pension spiking, ghost employees, and other ways that public officials have manipulated public pensions, so it doesn’t sit right with me.

***

