Jason McCabe Calacanis, an angel investor out in Silicon Valley, has started a GoFundMe for former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe who was fired by AG Jeff Sessions on Friday night, possibly putting a portion of the longtime FBI agent’s pension at risk:

And he’s just a tad short of his goal as of the writing of this post:

Oof.

But why is a Silicon Valley big-wig even helping out with this in the first place? Here’s liberal Glenn Greenwald with a reality check on McCabe’s financial future:

And it sounds like he’s going to get his pension anyway:

From Forbes:

UPDATE:  On Saturday evening, the Washington Post reported that

Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) announced Saturday afternoon that he has offered McCabe a job to work on election security in his office, “so that he can reach the needed length of service” to retire.

According to the Post’s experts, McCabe “would need to just go to work with the federal government for another day or so in any job he pleases,” although “it would probably look more ethical if McCabe worked for at least a pay period rather than just one day.”  And, due to the nature of federal pensions and their portability from one position to another, this sounds credible — though at the same time, well, I’m from Illinois, a state with a long list of examples of pension spiking, ghost employees, and other ways that public officials have manipulated public pensions, so it doesn’t sit right with me.

