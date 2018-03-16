What a BS tweet, and from the Wall Street Journal’s Seoul Bureau Chief no less:

Now here’s what’s really going on. Yes, this report says Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will meet with Ivanka Trump, but she’s also meeting with Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan, who has taken over for Tillerson. So it’s not a meeting with Ivanka “instead” of Tillerson; it’s a meeting with Tillerson’s replacement and Ivanka while she’s in town. That’s a huge difference:

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump’s daughter during her visit to the U.S.

During a regular press briefing on Thursday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Noh Kyu-duk confirmed Kang and Ivanka Trump would sit down together when asked if such a meeting might be on the cards.

The ministry has yet to disclose the details of the meeting, including the purpose and the date. There’s speculation the two will exchange opinions regarding the forthcoming summits between the two Koreas and between the U.S. and the North.

According to Noh, during her three-day visit to Washington from Thursday, Kang will also meet with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan, who is serving as the acting secretary following the dismissal of Rex Tillerson, to discuss pending issues between Seoul and Washington, including the North Korean nuclear issue.

But honesty wouldn’t get you a viral tweet. 3000 likes for Cheng’s BS, 72 for CNN’s Kaitlan Collins’ honest report:

Trending

And yes, the Ivanka–Kang meeting did take place. Via Twitter’s translation, “…we had a nice reunion in Washington this time. :)”:

You see, Kang and Ivanka met during her visit to South Korea for the Olympics, hence the reunion (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth):

But Kang also met with members of Congress with the Sullivan meeting upcoming:

Here she is with Paul Ryan, for example:

If Cheng’s name rings a bell for Twitchy readers, it should. He’s the one who spread the false rumor in February that the U.S. was preparing a “bloody nose” strike against North Korea:

Cheng was forced to delete that report after getting slapped down by Sarah Sanders and the National Security Council:

It’s becoming a pattern.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ivanka TrumpSouth Koreawsj