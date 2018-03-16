Just when you think thing can’t get any dumber here in America, it’s gets dumber.
Meet Massachusetts State Rep. Michelle Dubois, who is very angry that there’s a sign outside one of the entrances to the State House honoring “General Hooker” — as in Civil War Union General Joseph Hooker. You see, she thinks too many people associate “Hooker” with, well — with “hooker,” the profession:
Mass. State Rep wants General Hooker sign (the last name of a Civil War General) taken down at the State House. She says she has seen teen girls teased near the sign. #mapoli #Boston https://t.co/S963mN1CVb
Here’s what she tweeted on Wednesday:
R U a “General Hooker”? Of course not! Yet the main entrance of the Mass State House says otherwise.#Metoo it’s not all about rape & harassment but also women’s dignity A “funny” double entendres misrepresented as respect for a long dead general?
1 Keep statue
2 Take sign down pic.twitter.com/3H67dRXAzN
She added in a later interview that “female staffers don’t use that entrance because the sign is offensive to them”:
"Female staffers don't use that entrance because the sign is offensive to them," @RepDuBois told WBZ-TV https://t.co/weqjfg3t0B
Can’t make it up, but it’s true:
Change the names of things because women are apparently too fragile to handle words.
Modern feminism is infantilizing. https://t.co/cw4eaiN9bC
Really, we've gotten to the point that a reference to General Hooker is offensive. At best it's worth a chuckle and then move on with your lives. https://t.co/TBkoInPNpr
And then there’s this:
I like how the "General Hooker" entrance is supposed to be offensive to women, as if they aren't even exceptional or noteworthy prostitutes.
What other signs will Rep. Dubois target next? Here’s one, to name a few:
There is literally a town in Massachusetts called "Satan's Kingdom" so if you're gonna start renaming things in that state…start there. Not with General Hooker, who was a decorated Union general.
Even liberals have had enough:
We spend a lot of time making fun of dumbass Republicans on this app…
But let us be reminded there are extremely, extremely stupid Democrats too https://t.co/GqylHN7bYF
Later she said she would change the sign and not just take it down to make it better:
No way. Ive seen teenboys tease teengirls about being “general hookers” waiting in line at the entrance. Sign is out of context & either Gen’s his first name should be added or change the entrance name. This change is not a priority for me but I do think it should and will happen
Yes. I am proud to represent people (even sensitive people) who do not like the double meaning. All I am asking for is to add the General’s first name to the mighty sign.
Suggestion: Change the name to “Fighting Hooker Entrance”?
8 things you didn’t know about Fighting Joe Hooker https://t.co/fQe3YQtndY
***