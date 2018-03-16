Just when you think thing can’t get any dumber here in America, it’s gets dumber.

Meet Massachusetts State Rep. Michelle Dubois, who is very angry that there’s a sign outside one of the entrances to the State House honoring “General Hooker” — as in Civil War Union General Joseph Hooker. You see, she thinks too many people associate “Hooker” with, well — with “hooker,” the profession:

Here’s what she tweeted on Wednesday:

She added in a later interview that “female staffers don’t use that entrance because the sign is offensive to them”:

Trending

Can’t make it up, but it’s true:

And then there’s this:

What other signs will Rep. Dubois target next? Here’s one, to name a few:

Even liberals have had enough:

Later she said she would change the sign and not just take it down to make it better:

Suggestion: Change the name to “Fighting Hooker Entrance”?

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: General HookerMassachusetts