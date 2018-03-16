Just when you think thing can’t get any dumber here in America, it’s gets dumber.

Meet Massachusetts State Rep. Michelle Dubois, who is very angry that there’s a sign outside one of the entrances to the State House honoring “General Hooker” — as in Civil War Union General Joseph Hooker. You see, she thinks too many people associate “Hooker” with, well — with “hooker,” the profession:

Mass. State Rep wants General Hooker sign (the last name of a Civil War General) taken down at the State House. She says she has seen teen girls teased near the sign. #mapoli #Boston https://t.co/S963mN1CVb — David Wade (@davidwade) March 15, 2018

Here’s what she tweeted on Wednesday:

R U a “General Hooker”? Of course not! Yet the main entrance of the Mass State House says otherwise.#Metoo it’s not all about rape & harassment but also women’s dignity A “funny” double entendres misrepresented as respect for a long dead general?

1 Keep statue

2 Take sign down pic.twitter.com/3H67dRXAzN — Michelle DuBois (@RepDuBois) March 14, 2018

She added in a later interview that “female staffers don’t use that entrance because the sign is offensive to them”:

"Female staffers don't use that entrance because the sign is offensive to them," @RepDuBois told WBZ-TV https://t.co/weqjfg3t0B — Elizabeth Nolan Brown (@ENBrown) March 16, 2018

Can’t make it up, but it’s true:

Change the names of things because women are apparently too fragile to handle words. Modern feminism is infantilizing. https://t.co/cw4eaiN9bC — Ashe Schow (@AsheSchow) March 16, 2018

Really, we've gotten to the point that a reference to General Hooker is offensive. At best it's worth a chuckle and then move on with your lives. https://t.co/TBkoInPNpr — Troll The Terrific (@TrollTerrific) March 16, 2018

And then there’s this:

I like how the "General Hooker" entrance is supposed to be offensive to women, as if they aren't even exceptional or noteworthy prostitutes. — Space Force Lt. Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) March 16, 2018

What other signs will Rep. Dubois target next? Here’s one, to name a few:

There is literally a town in Massachusetts called "Satan's Kingdom" so if you're gonna start renaming things in that state…start there. Not with General Hooker, who was a decorated Union general. — Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) March 16, 2018

Even liberals have had enough:

We spend a lot of time making fun of dumbass Republicans on this app… But let us be reminded there are extremely, extremely stupid Democrats too https://t.co/GqylHN7bYF — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) March 14, 2018

Later she said she would change the sign and not just take it down to make it better:

No way. Ive seen teenboys tease teengirls about being “general hookers” waiting in line at the entrance. Sign is out of context & either Gen’s his first name should be added or change the entrance name. This change is not a priority for me but I do think it should and will happen — Michelle DuBois (@RepDuBois) March 14, 2018

Yes. I am proud to represent people (even sensitive people) who do not like the double meaning. All I am asking for is to add the General’s first name to the mighty sign. — Michelle DuBois (@RepDuBois) March 15, 2018

Suggestion: Change the name to “Fighting Hooker Entrance”?

8 things you didn’t know about Fighting Joe Hooker https://t.co/fQe3YQtndY — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) March 16, 2018

***