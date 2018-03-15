Twila Barnes, a Cherokee genealogist, sat down with Tucker Carlson last night and accused Sen. Elizabeth Warren of identity appropriation over he continued claims of Native American heritage.

Video:

Twila Barnes on @SenWarren's heritage: "Many [Native Americans] are angry because they feel like she's appropriating an identity to gain something from that, and she has no respect for true Native Americans." #Tucker pic.twitter.com/fGVdt4MYW1 — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 15, 2018

Transcript:

“I can’t speak for all of them. I could speak for the ones I talk to and, you know, some just laugh because it’s so ludicrous. I mean, you know, she has no proof of anything She’s a lawyer and she’s supposed to understand, you know, you need proof. Yet she keeps claiming — many are angry because they feel like she’s appropriating an identity to gain something from that and she has no respect for true Native Americans.”

If Sen. Warren thinks she can keep avoiding this, she’s mistaken:

Having lived in Oklahoma 5yrs-my boss Full Blooded Choctaw indian,also sat w/me as my son was born,no way she's even a fraction Indian/fake cheater<< https://t.co/oPSVank3lK — John Eric Gasparac (@oldhippie42) March 15, 2018

she know's she is a fraud https://t.co/EPx8Xp3ljl — pamela belfield (@pamelabelfield) March 15, 2018

And why can’t she just admit her family lied to her?

She should do a DNA test. If it turns out her family was wrong so be it. https://t.co/xYYlyFEOFc — Kcamp1776 (@Kcamp1776) March 15, 2018

Keep in mind, it’s not just conservatives calling Warren out. Here’s an editorial from the “liberal Berkshire Eagle” asking her to take a DNA test:

"It's part of me and no one's ever going to take that away from me — not ever," @SenWarren said on "Meet The Press," when asked about The Berkshire Eagle editorial calling for her to take a DNA test.https://t.co/eQwmEx2vas — Berkshire Eagle (@BerkshireEagle) March 12, 2018

