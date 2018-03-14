United Airlines, you have a problem:

And @United flew a German Shepherd yesterday to JAPAN instead of Wichita, Kansas! https://t.co/jhiXGJF4He — Contessa Brewer (@contessabrewer) March 14, 2018

The airline somehow got the German Shepherd, that was supposed to go to Kansas, mixed up with a Great Dane, which was supposed to go to Japan:

Family flying into @KCIAirport goes to pick up their German Shepherd from @united cargo just to be greeted with a Great Dane instead. Woman says @united told her the dog could possibly be going to Japan (where the Great Dane was supposed to go). @KCTV5 https://t.co/HgVnzTc6c5 — Abigael Jaymes (@AbigaelKCTV5) March 14, 2018

Luckily, it sounds like both dogs are OK and the German Shepherd on on its way home:

UPDATE: Just spoke with dog owner. Says dog has landed in Japan and was told by @united that the dog will see a vet and be sent back home tonight. @KCTV5 https://t.co/Wfw5eHQDpk — Abigael Jaymes (@AbigaelKCTV5) March 14, 2018

This latest mishap comes after yesterday’s news that a United flight attendant killed a dog when she forced the owner to stuff the carrier into an overhead bin: