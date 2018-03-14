United Airlines, you have a problem:

The airline somehow got the German Shepherd, that was supposed to go to Kansas, mixed up with a Great Dane, which was supposed to go to Japan:

Luckily, it sounds like both dogs are OK and the German Shepherd on on its way home:

This latest mishap comes after yesterday’s news that a United flight attendant killed a dog when she forced the owner to stuff the carrier into an overhead bin:

