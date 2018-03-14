As we told you earlier, Dem Conor Lamb looks to be the “apparent winner” in the special election for Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional district.

Lamb’s win in a ruby-red district, however, was no shock to reporter Salena Zito:

We’re already seeing the pundit class preach that this obviously means the GOP is in disarray:

And since President Trump campaigned for Saccone, add that to the narrative:

But not so fast…

Zito is also cautioning that the union vote in the PA-18 makes the district pretty unique and these voters still “LOVE Trump”:

And if anyone would know what’s going on in the PA-18, it’s Zito:

How’s that for some ice cold water splashed all over the Dem narrative?

