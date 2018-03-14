As we told you earlier, Dem Conor Lamb looks to be the “apparent winner” in the special election for Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional district.

Lamb’s win in a ruby-red district, however, was no shock to reporter Salena Zito:

I've been preaching for years Democrats need this kind of candidate @ConorLambPA he did it. #pa18 pic.twitter.com/6dkPRfZayQ — SalenaZito (@SalenaZito) March 14, 2018

We’re already seeing the pundit class preach that this obviously means the GOP is in disarray:

A few other seats that are less Republican than PA-18: OK-5, FL-3, TX-6, OH-2, VA-7. And 114 more. — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) March 14, 2018

And since President Trump campaigned for Saccone, add that to the narrative:

Well, it's not gonna be Saccone by 20….or even 10, so the results raise more questions abouit Trump in the midterms. https://t.co/haPII6lXOB — Stuart Rothenberg (@StuPolitics) March 14, 2018

But not so fast…

Zito is also cautioning that the union vote in the PA-18 makes the district pretty unique and these voters still “LOVE Trump”:

The story is the union family vote-LOVE Trump-wary of Saccone (right to work) unique to #pa18 + GOP has not yet "got" new populist coalition https://t.co/Yripp2bHwL — SalenaZito (@SalenaZito) March 14, 2018

And if anyone would know what’s going on in the PA-18, it’s Zito:

I've been saying all week that this race was a jump ball. I kinda know my home district #pa18 pic.twitter.com/RHxrm3poz9 — SalenaZito (@SalenaZito) March 14, 2018

How’s that for some ice cold water splashed all over the Dem narrative?

***

Related: