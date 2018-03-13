And the fallout from the Rex Tillerson firing continues. Now we’re seeing reports that Steven Goldstein, an aide to Rex Tillerson, has been fired for “contradicting” the White House account of Tillerson’s firing:

BREAKING: Officials: White House fires top Tillerson aide who contradicted account of secretary of state's dismissal. — The Associated Press (@AP) March 13, 2018

Breaking: Undersecretary of State who contradicted WH line on #Tillerson firing is fired himself. Steve Goldstein tells CNN he was informed by WH personnel office. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) March 13, 2018

Goldstein had gone on the record saying Tillerson did not speak to Trump before the firing and that he was “unaware of the reason”:

Remarkable statement from State Department spokesman on Tillerson firing: pic.twitter.com/iBpLaK1tXw — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 13, 2018

Goldstein also said Tillerson learned about the firing via Twitter:

Rex Tillerson found out he was fired by President Trump's tweet on Tuesday morning, according to Steve Goldstein, undersecretary for public diplomacy https://t.co/TYsY77tQUx pic.twitter.com/YME9uMvTXI — CNN (@CNN) March 13, 2018

The latest reporting is that Tillerson was made aware that he’d be replaced and that it was “imminent”:

BREAKING: Chief of Staff John Kelly called Rex Tillerson on Friday and told him he was GOING TO BE FIRED because Trump wanted a change — but Kelly didn’t set a time certain for when the ouster was going to happen, sources tell me and @nwadhams. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 13, 2018

HOKAY. Latest, from senior Trump aide: John Kelly called Tillerson Friday, told him he was being replaced. Kelly "made clear that it was imminent." Kelly called Tillerson again on Saturday and "reiterated the Friday conversation." White House hoping for…(1/2) — Olivier Knox (@OKnox) March 13, 2018

(2/2) an "expedited confirmation process" for Pompeo and Haspel. But re: timing, WH has *not* publicly endorsed the timeframe of North Korea talks by/in May, official underlined. — Olivier Knox (@OKnox) March 13, 2018

.@JohnRobertsFox: WH source tells Fox News John Kelly called Tillerson Friday to tell him POTUS wanted him to step aside. Tillerson asked if POTUS could wait for him to get back from his Africa trip to pull the trigger. Tillerson landed 4 am Andrews AFB. POTUS pulled trigger. — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) March 13, 2018

And according to Axios’ Jonathan Swan, Goldstein wasn’t well liked: