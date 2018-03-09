A Virginia woman is claiming she was fired as a social worker for Roanoke City Social Services because she had a concealed carry permit. “Not the gun, the permit,” she tweeted on Friday, adding that she was called a “safety risk to the building”:
I was fired today. From Roanoke City Social Services, serving as a damn good social worker. I was fired for having a concealed carry permit. Not the gun, the permit. I was escorted by 3 city police officers bc I am a "safety risk to the building"
— Storm Durham (@chelstorrm) March 10, 2018
According to the woman, “lawyers are involved”:
Oh don’t worry y’all lawyers are involved. Thanks so much for the support…just hopefully it gets picked up for free now 😂
— Storm Durham (@chelstorrm) March 10, 2018
And my insurance lasts at least a month?! I have asthma people 😂😂
— Storm Durham (@chelstorrm) March 10, 2018
This seems problematic, to say the least:
I was called in my boss’s office around 2 months ago asking if I felt safe at home and if there is any DV bc it was brought to their attention we have guns in the home. LEGAL GUNS.
— Storm Durham (@chelstorrm) March 10, 2018
Some of the reaction from conservatives around Twitter:
Wait, did you chew the concealed carry permit into the shape of a gun? https://t.co/ebNfyF8fzX
— Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) March 10, 2018
This seems kinda illegal….. https://t.co/9IBLRvXNpw
— EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 10, 2018
The law suit should be a beautiful thing to watch…you may not have to work for years lol…idiot Roanoke City govt. https://t.co/dpt8v0vU5t
— Hammy ✈ (@e2pilot) March 10, 2018
This is insane, and I don't see how it's not illegal. Some liberal bureaucrat jackass somewhere got mad with power and did this. https://t.co/28KqDiVf65
— Not David Dennison (@trogdor8768) March 10, 2018
Definitely a story to watch.
