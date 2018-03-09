A Virginia woman is claiming she was fired as a social worker for Roanoke City Social Services because she had a concealed carry permit. “Not the gun, the permit,” she tweeted on Friday, adding that she was called a “safety risk to the building”:

According to the woman, “lawyers are involved”:

This seems problematic, to say the least:

Some of the reaction from conservatives around Twitter:

Definitely a story to watch.

***

