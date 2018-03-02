The East Coast was struck by a major nor’easter on Friday leaving hundreds of flights cancelled at airports from Washington, D.C. to Boston.

And for those flights that weren’t cancelled, there were some white-knuckle moments for passengers.

Here’s a flight taking off from Reagan National in D.C. today:

And here’s a Southwest flight that had to abort its landing:

Yes, there was vomiting. Lots and lots of vomiting:

The roof of one of the terminal at Laguardia even blew off:

As we said earlier, hundreds of flights were cancelled which will surely lead to chaos all weekend long:

Driving wasn’t any better. I-95 was shutdown in Maryland:

Buses, too, were affected:

Traffic was insane on I-95:

And Amtrak was a no-go:

Maybe by tomorrow!

***

