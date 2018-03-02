The East Coast was struck by a major nor’easter on Friday leaving hundreds of flights cancelled at airports from Washington, D.C. to Boston.

And for those flights that weren’t cancelled, there were some white-knuckle moments for passengers.

Here’s a flight taking off from Reagan National in D.C. today:

Skies not so friendly today. Windy conditions make for a hairy takeoff at DCA today. @fox5dc @fox5weather #windy pic.twitter.com/D9U4j3ssm5 — Joe Spevak (@CameraCrazyFox5) March 2, 2018

And here’s a Southwest flight that had to abort its landing:

Harrowing video shows a plane's aborted landing at Reagan National Airport amid intense winds. The plane was finally able to touch down on a different runway 10 minutes later. https://t.co/DAhE40nRmY pic.twitter.com/iLZ2HSEX1G — ABC News (@ABC) March 2, 2018

Yes, there was vomiting. Lots and lots of vomiting:

New: Passenger on @SouthwestAir flight from Orlando to DCA says passengers were vomiting as the plane came in for a landing pic.twitter.com/2F2tWRlrdm — Matt Ackland (@mattacklandfox5) March 2, 2018

The roof of one of the terminal at Laguardia even blew off:

LaGuardia Airport, looks more than a 65 mph wind gust to me. #Riley pic.twitter.com/lqWp8qxgCg — Troy Bernier (@TroyBernier) March 2, 2018

As we said earlier, hundreds of flights were cancelled which will surely lead to chaos all weekend long:

There is a temporary ground stop at @Dulles_Airport while the @FAANews implements their contingency plan. The FAA Tower was evacuated due to high winds and FAA controllers are currently transitioning to the airport ramp tower. Normal operations expected to resume shortly. — Dulles Airport (IAD) (@Dulles_Airport) March 2, 2018

422 cancellations at #JFK as of 5 PM, 37% of flight operations. There are no FAA restrictions currently affecting the airport. Limited departure and arrival activity is experiencing 15 minutes or less delays. AirTrain JFK has resumed normal service. — Kennedy Airport (@JFKairport) March 2, 2018

There have been approximately 600 cancellations at #LGA. The remaining limited departure & arrival activity has seen a decrease in current delays, but winds may intensify again in the evening hours. Please check with carrier to confirm flight status before coming to the airport. — LaGuardia Airport (@LGAairport) March 2, 2018

Driving wasn’t any better. I-95 was shutdown in Maryland:

All lanes of I-95 south are closed indefinitely until a structural engineer can determine if the sign at Potomac Mills is safe….I'm gonna say no pic.twitter.com/7qYILIFJzi — #HardforBrassard (@pghguyinva) March 2, 2018

Buses, too, were affected:

Reporting to you live from the @megabus from hell: we’ve been on this bus in traffic for 5 hours from Philly to DC. We’re only halfway through the trip and everyone gets an email that says “your trip has been canceled” even though we’re on the bus. (1) — Paige Pfleger (@PaigePfleger) March 2, 2018

Traffic was insane on I-95:

Here’s a snap shot of the traffic on 95 South. This is what it looks like miles outside Baltimore, so if you’re driving south please stop for food and water before you are stuck in this. @WYPR881FM @wamu885 @NPR pic.twitter.com/MmJjfrjcCj — Paige Pfleger (@PaigePfleger) March 3, 2018

And Amtrak was a no-go:

Due to the severe weather in the Northeast leading to the cancellation of all Amtrak service in the Northeast Corridor today, phone lines are busy for many customers trying to reach our 800 number, however agents are working hard to take care of many inconvenienced customers. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNEC) March 2, 2018

Maybe by tomorrow!

An Amtrak catenary car on the right heads to clean up debris in the wires in Overbrook, PA as crews work to restore service across the Northeast Corridor. pic.twitter.com/gTRspKOsh9 — Amtrak (@Amtrak) March 2, 2018

