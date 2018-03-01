Somebody just got called out for hypocrisy. https://t.co/GmZ1Yda81r — -Bob (@Onyx_Bob) March 1, 2018

Joe Biden took to Twitter on Wednesday to talk about his new initiative to highlight those who had the courage to “speak out against sexual assault, or to step in to stop it from happening.”

It takes courage to speak out against sexual assault, or to step in to stop it from happening. If you know someone who has stepped up to the front lines of this fight, I want to hear about it. Nominate them today, because #ItsOnUs to change the culture: https://t.co/BWR83Bx5FX — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 28, 2018

He really went there? When the entire Democrat party just sat on their hands while Bill Clinton did everything Bill Clinton did?

Here’s Clinton victim Juanita Broaddrick with a brutal response for the former veep:

HERE I AM. CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW? What will it take for you @JoeBiden to hear me? https://t.co/M463n1fMXJ — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) March 1, 2018

Well, it might help if the perp was a conservative:

Bill Clinton to switch parties…. https://t.co/W8kfcRx8Lz — Pissed Pat (@Pissed_Pat) March 1, 2018

What @JoeBiden meant to say was, " If you've ever been victimized by a conservative please step up. I want to know about it. Everyone else shut your pie-hole." https://t.co/JfVhVOqcrq — MattKearney (@MattKearney13) March 1, 2018

Joe didn’t care too much during impeachment:

Biden literally was the guy who prevented much of the evidence in Bill’s impeachment trial from reaching the Senate floor. https://t.co/9wMJF1iRgR — David Steinberg (@DavidSPJM) March 1, 2018

And is Joe so sure he wants to go this route?

Sad to say but Juanita u don’t fit #joehandsy narrative. He’s hot air that has no business talking about this with how touchy-feely he gets! pic.twitter.com/6Iu1gvAdRc — Kristy Ragsdale (@kragsdale73) March 1, 2018

