Joe Biden took to Twitter on Wednesday to talk about his new initiative to highlight those who had the courage to “speak out against sexual assault, or to step in to stop it from happening.”

He really went there? When the entire Democrat party just sat on their hands while Bill Clinton did everything Bill Clinton did?

Here’s Clinton victim Juanita Broaddrick with a brutal response for the former veep:

Well, it might help if the perp was a conservative:

Joe didn’t care too much during impeachment:

And is Joe so sure he wants to go this route?

Tags: Joe BidenJuanita Broaddrick