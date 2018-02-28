DICK’s Sporting Goods CEO Ed Stack announced on Wednesday that his company will no longer sell “assault-style rifles,” high-capacity magazines or any gun to anyone under 21-years-old:

Statement from the company:

But the company also took an unnecessary swipe at the “thoughts and prayers” crowd, declaring “But thoughts and prayers are not enough”:

The company is also urging lawmakers to whole host of new gun control measures, including a ban on “assault-style firearms” (which we would really appreciate if the company could define exactly what should and shouldn’t be banned):

Biggest beneficiaries of this move? Small businesses, probably, as there is no shortage of alternative locations to buy a gun in America:

Mom-and-pop stores for the win:

This will earn the company a lot of good press, but is it the right move for the company? K-Mart tried to cater to the anti-gun crowd, and that didn’t go over very well:

We. Shall. See.

