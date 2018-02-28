DICK’s Sporting Goods CEO Ed Stack announced on Wednesday that his company will no longer sell “assault-style rifles,” high-capacity magazines or any gun to anyone under 21-years-old:

“If the kids in Parkland are being brave enough to stand up and do this, we can be brave enough to stand up with them.” -Edward Stack, CEO of @Dicks Sporting Goods https://t.co/oVEB4WMpbv — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) February 28, 2018

Statement from the company:

We deeply believe that this country's most precious gift is our children. They are our future. We must keep them safe. Beginning today, DICK'S Sporting Goods is committed to the following: https://t.co/J4OcB6XJnu pic.twitter.com/BaTJ9LaCYe — DICK'S Sporting Goods (@DICKS) February 28, 2018

But the company also took an unnecessary swipe at the “thoughts and prayers” crowd, declaring “But thoughts and prayers are not enough”:

But thoughts and prayers are not enough. We have to help solve the problem that's in front of us. Gun violence is an epidemic that's taking the lives of too many people, including the brightest hope for the future of America – our kids. https://t.co/J4OcB6XJnu pic.twitter.com/6VoKwJe8tH — DICK'S Sporting Goods (@DICKS) February 28, 2018

The company is also urging lawmakers to whole host of new gun control measures, including a ban on “assault-style firearms” (which we would really appreciate if the company could define exactly what should and shouldn’t be banned):

At the same time, we implore our elected officials to enact common sense gun reform and pass the following regulations: https://t.co/J4OcB6XJnu pic.twitter.com/VUuFKkyk6c — DICK'S Sporting Goods (@DICKS) February 28, 2018

Biggest beneficiaries of this move? Small businesses, probably, as there is no shortage of alternative locations to buy a gun in America:

There are more gun shops in the US than Starbucks, McDonald's, and supermarkets put together. https://t.co/Qr3ftJ9ga4 pic.twitter.com/IzqHikxSxg — Emily Buder (@elbuder) February 23, 2018

Mom-and-pop stores for the win:

Personally, I welcome this decision re: removing popular rifles from their shelves. This helps local gun shops. 👍🏼 — T.R. (@ctsa) February 28, 2018

This will earn the company a lot of good press, but is it the right move for the company? K-Mart tried to cater to the anti-gun crowd, and that didn’t go over very well:

This is a BIG move for Ed Stack of @DICKS to take a stand on assault weapons – as a western Pennsylvania based company- this move will cost them hard dollars & possibly harsh criticism from loyal customers — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) February 28, 2018

We. Shall. See.

