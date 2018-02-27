Hold up. HE’S SERIOUS?

From CNN on a closed-door speech former President Obama gave in Boston where he said, “We didn’t have a scandal that embarrassed us.”

He’s SHAMELESS:

Trending

Let’s help him out on some of the scandals he should have been embarrassed about…

Hillary’s missing emails:

Russian meddling:

Fast and Furious:

Solyndra and the IRS:

Benghazi, rise of ISIS, persecuting journalists:

Destruction of the Democratic party:

And finally, he’s not embarrassed that he couldn’t even get Hillary elected?

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Barack Obama