Hold up. HE’S SERIOUS?

From CNN on a closed-door speech former President Obama gave in Boston where he said, “We didn’t have a scandal that embarrassed us.”

Former President Obama says his White House "didn't have a scandal that embarrassed us" https://t.co/lHBI35kcwX pic.twitter.com/UzDLicUolO — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 27, 2018

He’s SHAMELESS:

It's true, he's completely incapable of shame. https://t.co/E6aFLXmwpl — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) February 27, 2018

He is absolutely right that they never expressed shame https://t.co/3Ad5hCDsG7 — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) February 27, 2018

Let’s help him out on some of the scandals he should have been embarrassed about…

Hillary’s missing emails:

Uh Benghazi ring a bell? 33,000 emails missing? What fantasy land are you living in ? — Andrew Nusall (@TopheavyNusall) February 27, 2018

Russian meddling:

To be fair, having Russia meddle in an election on your watch didn't embarrass you because letting Russia have it's way was standard practice for the Obama administration https://t.co/kD22Hf3LYj — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 27, 2018

Fast and Furious:

I believe @KatiePavlich wrote a book about one particular scandal. https://t.co/iSEgXwmFdw — T M Freeman (@1rightwife) February 27, 2018

Solyndra and the IRS:

That's ok, we know he wasn't embarrassed by Solyndra, Fast & Furious or IRS tax handling. Doesn't mean they didn't happen. https://t.co/NAN8oIKO7Q — 🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱 (@Braddigan89) February 27, 2018

Benghazi, rise of ISIS, persecuting journalists:

ObamaGate…

Benghazi…

Arming ISIS…

Fast And Furious…

Persecuting journalists and whistleblowers…

IRS persecuting conservatives… https://t.co/3IU4azqj4I — Days Of Trump (@DaysOfTrump) February 27, 2018

Destruction of the Democratic party:

What a terrible joke. He destroyed @TheDemocrats and revealed their socialist radicalism. Traded Taliban generals for a traitor. divided the country irreparably. Spied on US citizens, attacked free speech, pardoned traitors and created numerous scandals we will never forget. https://t.co/5Jp4EKCeLW — Marque Chanson (@Kriegshund) February 27, 2018

And finally, he’s not embarrassed that he couldn’t even get Hillary elected?

You tried to rig the election for your successor and failed miserably, I can’t think of anything more embarrassing than cheating and still losing to Donald fuckin Trump. https://t.co/wNQr9qEZLb — Andy Kirn (@AndyKirn) February 27, 2018

***