Hold up. HE’S SERIOUS?
From CNN on a closed-door speech former President Obama gave in Boston where he said, “We didn’t have a scandal that embarrassed us.”
Former President Obama says his White House "didn't have a scandal that embarrassed us" https://t.co/lHBI35kcwX pic.twitter.com/UzDLicUolO
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 27, 2018
He’s SHAMELESS:
It's true, he's completely incapable of shame. https://t.co/E6aFLXmwpl
— Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) February 27, 2018
He is absolutely right that they never expressed shame https://t.co/3Ad5hCDsG7
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) February 27, 2018
Let’s help him out on some of the scandals he should have been embarrassed about…
Hillary’s missing emails:
Uh Benghazi ring a bell? 33,000 emails missing? What fantasy land are you living in ?
— Andrew Nusall (@TopheavyNusall) February 27, 2018
Russian meddling:
To be fair, having Russia meddle in an election on your watch didn't embarrass you because letting Russia have it's way was standard practice for the Obama administration https://t.co/kD22Hf3LYj
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 27, 2018
Fast and Furious:
I believe @KatiePavlich wrote a book about one particular scandal. https://t.co/iSEgXwmFdw
— T M Freeman (@1rightwife) February 27, 2018
Solyndra and the IRS:
That's ok, we know he wasn't embarrassed by Solyndra, Fast & Furious or IRS tax handling. Doesn't mean they didn't happen. https://t.co/NAN8oIKO7Q
— 🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱 (@Braddigan89) February 27, 2018
Benghazi, rise of ISIS, persecuting journalists:
ObamaGate…
Benghazi…
Arming ISIS…
Fast And Furious…
Persecuting journalists and whistleblowers…
IRS persecuting conservatives… https://t.co/3IU4azqj4I
— Days Of Trump (@DaysOfTrump) February 27, 2018
Destruction of the Democratic party:
What a terrible joke. He destroyed @TheDemocrats and revealed their socialist radicalism. Traded Taliban generals for a traitor. divided the country irreparably. Spied on US citizens, attacked free speech, pardoned traitors and created numerous scandals we will never forget. https://t.co/5Jp4EKCeLW
— Marque Chanson (@Kriegshund) February 27, 2018
And finally, he’s not embarrassed that he couldn’t even get Hillary elected?
You tried to rig the election for your successor and failed miserably, I can’t think of anything more embarrassing than cheating and still losing to Donald fuckin Trump. https://t.co/wNQr9qEZLb
— Andy Kirn (@AndyKirn) February 27, 2018
***