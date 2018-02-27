Our sister site Bearing Arms posted about this goof in November 2017, but it’s making the rounds again this week for obvious reasons:

This is why no one trusts the media regarding guns pic.twitter.com/4ljBtdQ7wo — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) February 24, 2018

That, as everyone should know, is not an AR-15. Maybe this should be a test that every journo has to pass before talking about guns?

If you can watch this and not get why this is true (and funny), you're part of the problem: https://t.co/OpjrbGpd9q — Rod Dreher (@roddreher) February 25, 2018

Well, at least she was half-true:

She got the watermelon part right, but an AR-15??? 🙄https://t.co/UVmrB7h5KZ — Chaos (@Chaosxsilencer) February 25, 2018

***