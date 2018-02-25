Who could have predicted that a week-long push by Dems and the media to start banning whole classes of guns would cause people to want to buy more guns? Well, we mean besides every conservative, that is.

Here’s the line to get into a gun show held in Tampa, Fla. this weekend where a reported 7000 showed up:

Take a bow, everyone:

And Miami-based Politico reporter Marc Caputo reported a busy gun section at his local Bass Pro Shops:

What did libs think would happen?

The same people who run the show in Tampa, however, have cancelled the gun show in Ft. Lauderdale after a request from the city’s mayor:

