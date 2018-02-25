Who could have predicted that a week-long push by Dems and the media to start banning whole classes of guns would cause people to want to buy more guns? Well, we mean besides every conservative, that is.

Here’s the line to get into a gun show held in Tampa, Fla. this weekend where a reported 7000 showed up:

The line outside the Florida Gun Show is growing by the minute. Yesterday, an estimated 7K people attended, which organizers say was a huge turnout for Tampa @BN9 pic.twitter.com/WTW75lWZmJ — Angie Angers (@angie_angers) February 25, 2018

Take a bow, everyone:

This is what happens when you call good, honest, hard-working people names and insult their intelligence. Keep up the ‘boycott’,

kids. https://t.co/3cwDwqCVZs — St. Cat Trick’s Day ☘️ (@Catrabbit13) February 25, 2018

When media uses emotional children to push their bullsh*t gun grab initiatives, stuff like this tends to happen. Thank you CNN…. https://t.co/hUgEbBTGw4 — Will. Power (@KIR_bigg50) February 25, 2018

Congratulation liberals, by belligerently assaulting the NRA & law abiding citizens you have exponentially increased NRA membership & gun ownership. Pat yourselves on the back, you half-whits. Your movement has had the exact opposite effect you intended b/c you're dumb fascists. https://t.co/YIUMGWV5uY — Ridiculed Ranga (@RidiculedRanga) February 26, 2018

And Miami-based Politico reporter Marc Caputo reported a busy gun section at his local Bass Pro Shops:

In Bass Pro Shop yesterday in Miami, the line was 3 deep for 4 clerks working the gun counter. It’s by far the busiest part of the store https://t.co/ZoUibflddc — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) February 25, 2018

What did libs think would happen?

The same people who run the show in Tampa, however, have cancelled the gun show in Ft. Lauderdale after a request from the city’s mayor:

Fort Lauderdale gun show cancelled amid mayor's request https://t.co/tfiB3YqIvJ pic.twitter.com/AMkPw22My9 — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) February 21, 2018

