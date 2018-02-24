As we told you last night, the latest reporting on the Parkland, Fla. shooting suggest that 4 Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were on scene in the parking lot of Stoneman Douglas HS while Nikolas Cruz was killing his former classmates yet did nothing to engage him.

To the always awful Piers Morgan, this startling development of police misconduct is — wait for it — evidence that “good guys with a gun” can’t stop a killer and why we shouldn’t let teachers carry guns:

So FOUR 'good guys with a gun' were not able to stop the bad guy.

I think this kinda ends the 'arm the teachers' bullsh*t, don't you? https://t.co/hVHtw7negn — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 23, 2018

But Piers really stepped in it. You see, the deputies didn’t break any laws. They may or may not have violated the BSO’s policies, but they can’t be prosecuted for doing nothing. Which Townhall’s Katie Pavlich educated Piers on with this brutal smackdown:

Actual proves the opposite. The deputies aren’t required by law to engage or protect individuals from harm and just proved government won’t always protect your life. When evil comes to your door, you are the last defense, especially in the classroom. https://t.co/srHusvODek — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 23, 2018

Right? If the cops won’t do anything, more Americans will want to own guns!

Piers responded with this idiotic reply:

Ah, I see….

My apologies.

I was labouring under the absurd misapprehension that you NRA nuts believe 'good guys with guns' are the answer to bad guys with guns.

How silly of me! https://t.co/7QhV27C702 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 23, 2018

That’s literally what Katie just said. If there was a good guy with a gun on scene — oh, like coach Aaron Feis or the off duty Coral Springs PD officer we told you about last night who was volunteering at the school and ran toward the sound of gunfire unarmed — could have stopped Cruz in his tracks.

But whatever, dude. Keep digging.

