No big deal, just an article from Fusion in 2015 about Muslims empowering Muslims to learn self-defense skills. Oh, and one of the stars of the article is a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy and member of CAIR:

Broward County Deputy & CAIR FL employee Nezar Hamze found time 2 instruct mosque attendees 2 arm themselves against active shooters, but Sheriff opposes arming teachers. Why the double standard? https://t.co/NkxUYZAOs8 — Kyle Shideler (@ShidelerK) February 23, 2018

Deputy Hamze’s advice to for Muslim worshipers? “When someone walks through that door, they don’t want to debate. They want to kill you.” SOUNDS GOOD TO US! TOO BAD THE OTHER BROWARD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTIES DIDN’T DO THE SAME:

If it's good advice for mosque attendees (and it is), why not dispense the same advice to certain other soft targets? pic.twitter.com/a0FooC0gwS — CamYzerman (@CamYzerman) February 23, 2018

So, what is it Sheriff Israel? Should civilians arms themself to protect soft targets or not?

