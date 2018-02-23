Well, what do we have here?

No big deal, just an article from Fusion in 2015 about Muslims empowering Muslims to learn self-defense skills. Oh, and one of the stars of the article is a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy and member of CAIR:

Deputy Hamze’s advice to for Muslim worshipers? “When someone walks through that door, they don’t want to debate. They want to kill you.” SOUNDS GOOD TO US! TOO BAD THE OTHER BROWARD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTIES DIDN’T DO THE SAME:

So, what is it Sheriff Israel? Should civilians arms themself to protect soft targets or not?

***

