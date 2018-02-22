There’s a lot of talk about missed red flags by the Broward Sheriff’s Office and Parkland psycho Nikolas Cruz, but it looks like we need to start looking at the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office as well.

Months before Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people at a Florida high school, the family who took him in after his mother's death warned police the teen had "used a gun against people before." https://t.co/MkH72hYMA4 — CNN (@CNN) February 22, 2018

According to the report, Cruz, who was living with the family of Rocxanne Deschamps in Palm Beach County (one county north of Broward) shortly after his mother’s death, got into a fight with her son over a missing picture of Cruz’s mom.

But cops didn’t do anything once they got there because Cruz and the victim literally “hugged” it out:

Rocxanne Deschamps told the dispatcher that Cruz had “bought tons of ammo” and “has used a gun against ppl before,” the notes said. “He has put the gun to others heads in the past.”

The Palm Beach sheriff’s deputy who responded to the scene of the assault spoke to both young men, who “hugged and reconcile(d) their differences.” Cruz “said he was sorry for losing his temper,” the deputy wrote in his report. Rock Deschamps told the deputy that Cruz had been suffering significantly from the loss of his mother and that he didn’t want him to go to jail, only to leave the house until he calmed down. He signed a form saying he refused to prosecute.

In total, deputies were called to the home 3 times without doing anything:

Deputies were called 3x in 1 mo. to a Lantana trailer park regarding Nikolas Cruz and his brother. Calls involved a physical altercation, report of a gun, and welfare check. https://t.co/XH7W8JvRUK @WPTV @WPTVContact5 #StonemanShooting — Merris Badcock (@MerrisBadcock) February 22, 2018

Including a 911 call from the son alleging that Cruz had hidden a gun in the backyard:

Four days before Cruz misplaced his mother’s photograph, Deschamps called 911 while Cruz was at work. This time, Deschamps asked deputies to investigate whether Cruz had a gun buried in the backyard. According to the report, Deschamps told deputies “there were no weapons allowed” in the home, and claimed Cruz may have buried a weapon on the property. The report does not say if deputies ever contacted Cruz about the incident, or if they found any weapons.

We’ll definitely be hearing more about this in the coming days:

It looks like Palm Beach County Sheriff also protected Cruz. I'm not sure how 2 county Sheriffs & the FBI can all do absolutely nothing with all the warnings they were given. It's disturbing. Why isn't this our primary focus? Isn't it a Bipartisan issue that we can all agree on? — Damian McCue (@dmccue69) February 22, 2018

And this certainly doesn’t take the Broward Sheriff’s Office off the hook:

Anyone else think that when @browardsheriff @scottisrael was being pressed for answers on whether his department may have screwed up, he deflected and went after the easier target of the @NRA and @danaloesch?@CBSMiami — Jim DeFede (@DeFede) February 22, 2018

