There’s a lot of talk about missed red flags by the Broward Sheriff’s Office and Parkland psycho Nikolas Cruz, but it looks like we need to start looking at the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office as well.

According to the report, Cruz, who was living with the family of Rocxanne Deschamps in Palm Beach County (one county north of Broward) shortly after his mother’s death, got into a fight with her son over a missing picture of Cruz’s mom.

But cops didn’t do anything once they got there because Cruz and the victim literally “hugged” it out:

Rocxanne Deschamps told the dispatcher that Cruz had “bought tons of ammo” and “has used a gun against ppl before,” the notes said. “He has put the gun to others heads in the past.”
The Palm Beach sheriff’s deputy who responded to the scene of the assault spoke to both young men, who “hugged and reconcile(d) their differences.” Cruz “said he was sorry for losing his temper,” the deputy wrote in his report. Rock Deschamps told the deputy that Cruz had been suffering significantly from the loss of his mother and that he didn’t want him to go to jail, only to leave the house until he calmed down. He signed a form saying he refused to prosecute.

In total, deputies were called to the home 3 times without doing anything:

Including a 911 call from the son alleging that Cruz had hidden a gun in the backyard:

Four days before Cruz misplaced his mother’s photograph, Deschamps called 911 while Cruz was at work. This time, Deschamps asked deputies to investigate whether Cruz had a gun buried in the backyard.

According to the report, Deschamps told deputies “there were no weapons allowed” in the home, and claimed Cruz may have buried a weapon on the property.

The report does not say if deputies ever contacted Cruz about the incident, or if they found any weapons.

We’ll definitely be hearing more about this in the coming days:

And this certainly doesn’t take the Broward Sheriff’s Office off the hook:

