Twitchy favorite Dana Loesch, as national spokesperson for the NRA, will be attending CNN’s town hall Wednesday night on guns and gun control:

NRA to participate in CNN town hallhttps://t.co/2TkpMKBxTO — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 21, 2018

From CNN:

The National Rifle Association will participate in CNN’s nationally televised town hall Wednesday with students, parents and community members who were affected by last week’s school shooting.

Well, this should get interesting and maybe anti-gun folks will learn something:

People need to learn what existing laws we have regulating an issue before proposing new, already existing laws. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 21, 2018

Also attending:

