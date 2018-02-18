CNN’s Brian Stelter is afraid Fox News will politicize pundits comparing the 13 Russians just indicted by Robert Mueller to the Pearl Harbor attack:

Facebook ads and memes = attack on our country that launched the U.S. into WWII. Got it!

Now, Stelter might have a point if it was just one pundit making this comparison, but it’s not. It’s the hot take of the day…

Jonathan Adler, MSNBC:

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY):

Laurence Tribe, law professor:

Matthew Dodd, ABC News:

Max Boot, NY Times:

Paul Begala, CNN:

Karen Tumulty, Washington Post:

Kara Swisher, Recode:

You get the point.

