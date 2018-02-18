CNN’s Brian Stelter is afraid Fox News will politicize pundits comparing the 13 Russians just indicted by Robert Mueller to the Pearl Harbor attack:

My favorite thing that happened on TV today was @brianstelter fretting that a Fox News person would spin that @ktumulty compared Russian election interference to Pearl Harbor… after she compared Russian election interference to Pearl Harbor. pic.twitter.com/bJDDxSPqCX — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) February 18, 2018

Facebook ads and memes = attack on our country that launched the U.S. into WWII. Got it!

Likening a handful of phony Facebook ads to Pearl Harbor is what's considered mainstream punditry today https://t.co/pBaKfICLkY — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) February 18, 2018

Now, Stelter might have a point if it was just one pundit making this comparison, but it’s not. It’s the hot take of the day…

Jonathan Adler, MSNBC:

Imagine if FDR discounted the importance of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor and focused on how his critics had no proof that he knew about it. #RussianPearlHarbor — Jonathan Alter (@jonathanalter) February 17, 2018

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY):

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) says Russian Twitter trolls are “destroying our country” and “on par” with Pearl Harbor — this is lunatic rhetoric, and the fact that people don’t think twice about it anymore is doubly disturbing https://t.co/Tp6dyfgsyx — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) February 18, 2018

Laurence Tribe, law professor:

FBI Director Wray just testified in the Senate that — despite Russia’s ongoing intrusions into our electoral systems — POTUS has NEVER charged the FBI with protecting US elections from Russia! LET THAT SINK IN. That’d be like FDR doing nothing in response to Pearl Harbor. — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) February 13, 2018

Matthew Dodd, ABC News:

The Russians committed an act of war against our democracy. If Trump were President on Dec. 7, 1941: “Japan started building aircraft carriers long before I became President, and they haven’t attacked any of my resort properties. What we should really be focused on is Wilkie” — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) February 18, 2018

Max Boot, NY Times:

Imagine if, after 9/11, the president saw the attack as a political embarrassment to be minimized rather than as a national security threat to be combated. That’s roughly where we stand after the 2nd-worst foreign attack on America in recent decades. Me: https://t.co/MatJYEJO9g — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) February 19, 2018

Paul Begala, CNN:

The WH response to a foreign attack is to go after their fellow Americans instead of the hostile foreign power that attacked us. This may be unprecedented. FDR didn't attack GOP after Pearl Harbor. https://t.co/IsQe4Dko8j — Paul Begala (@PaulBegala) February 17, 2018

Karen Tumulty, Washington Post:

My latest: Imagine how history would have judged Franklin D. Roosevelt in the aftermath of Pearl Harbor, if he had taken to the radio airwaves to declare that Tokyo was “laughing their asses off.” https://t.co/soxtUzU3GN — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) February 18, 2018

Kara Swisher, Recode:

Imagine how history would have judged Franklin D. Roosevelt in the aftermath of Pearl Harbor, if he had taken to the radio airwaves to declare that Tokyo was “laughing their asses off.” https://t.co/otLkL1kxwr — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) February 18, 2018

You get the point.

***

