Former Obama adviser David Axelrod called it a “shrewd ploy” that Russians “sought to direct alienated  HRC voters” to Jill Stein in states like Michigan and Wisconsin:

So, basically, the Russian bot farm or whatever had a better handle on U.S. politics than Hillary Clinton and her team of all-stars as they focused on states that she ignored?

And what about Gary Johnson? Were those Hillary votes, too?

Axelrod is also missing why people vote Green in the first place, which would mean he and his cronies would have to admit their role in what happened:

And did the Russians also encourage voters to leave the “presidential vote blank”?

There’s also the fact that Dem voters hated Hillary, but sure, blame Russia:

Dems take responsibility? NEVER!

***

