Former Obama adviser David Axelrod called it a “shrewd ploy” that Russians “sought to direct alienated HRC voters” to Jill Stein in states like Michigan and Wisconsin:

Jill Stein received 50,700 votes in MI. Trump won by less than 12,000. She outpolled Trump’s margin in WI, as well.

If Russians sought to redirect alienated HRC voters to third parties, as indictment alleges, it was a shrewd ploy. https://t.co/1igEg7PV4S — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) February 16, 2018

So, basically, the Russian bot farm or whatever had a better handle on U.S. politics than Hillary Clinton and her team of all-stars as they focused on states that she ignored?

If the Russians had allowed Hillary Clinton to campaign just once in Wisconsin, she'd be President today, right? Or…working class voters in the Midwest awakened to the reality that she and most elite Democrats sold them out for globalist plutocrats… https://t.co/r8zURTEZkU — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) February 17, 2018

Maybe HRC should have gone to one UAW hall in Michigan. Just one. https://t.co/9Kp5DmW0aE — Dave Anthony, LLC. (@daveanthony) February 17, 2018

Dissuading Hillary from campaigning in Wisconsin was a brilliant move by the Russians. https://t.co/INFPpPFyjE — Sam Valley (@SamValley) February 16, 2018

"shrewd ploy" using 13 trolls against an army of local activists campaign workers and local trolls. Clinton spent over a billion dollars trying to win that election, a bakers dozen of Russian trolls would have no effect. If they could Putin would take over the planet with 100. https://t.co/A6Rfu16FFn — Kropotkin (@DoctorKropotkin) February 16, 2018

And what about Gary Johnson? Were those Hillary votes, too?

Fine, Stein was bad, but Gary Johnson received 172,136 votes in Michigan https://t.co/MpdaR9LIHd — Mike Hicks (@mulad) February 17, 2018

Axelrod is also missing why people vote Green in the first place, which would mean he and his cronies would have to admit their role in what happened:

People vote green because your party sucks. And you are losers. Wiped out at every level of Government. And you like War and you won’t raise the minimum wage. And so on and so on… https://t.co/l66KEFRMWw — Margaret Kimberley (@freedomrideblog) February 17, 2018

The insistence that a third party candidate's voters "belong" to one or another major party candidate is damaging to democracy People should vote their conscience and vote shaming is disgraceful Clinton made a deliberate effort NOT to court Stein's voters Own it and move on https://t.co/p85CkSZG0e — Perry Mason 🐦 (@Donavan188) February 17, 2018

This talking point is such a terrible excuse. Johnson, McMuffin, and Constitution Party pulled a lot more votes than Stein in all these states, and Clinton lost Ohio, Florida, and Iowa, that Obama won both times he ran against more difficult candidates https://t.co/x87ml5c2Fu — Michael Sainato (@msainat1) February 17, 2018

Maybe Obama could have chosen *not* to spend the entire general election pushing the TPP while Trump was hammering Hillary for her record on trade throughout the deindustrialized Midwest. Just a thought. https://t.co/9EmAp0MxoM — Kall (@kall963) February 16, 2018

And did the Russians also encourage voters to leave the “presidential vote blank”?

In 2016, I voted for Jill Stein in Florida. I also voted for Stein in 2012. Maybe you all should accept that people are becoming less likely to be scared into a vote. Learn something before 2020. Ps: 90K people in MI voted and left the presidential vote blank, ya asshat. https://t.co/Ou266dfeU8 — Star Stuff (@Statistar30) February 17, 2018

There’s also the fact that Dem voters hated Hillary, but sure, blame Russia:

2012 Dem candidate got 2.5 million votes. 2016 Dem candidate got 2.2 million votes. Perhaps Trumps margin of victory is best explained by this drop in actual Democratic voter support. But that actually means Dems ace like grownups and take responsibility. https://t.co/W7AKTdn6lc — One Eyed Carl 🌹 (@1eyedCarl) February 17, 2018

Dems take responsibility? NEVER!

