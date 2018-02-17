Can we talk about the other candidate mentioned in the Mueller indictments on Friday? No, not Hillary Clinton … we want to talk about the elderly socialist, Bernie:

Bernie did put out a statement on the indictments, but he missed on small detail:

Trending

That’s right: He forgot to talk about how he benefited from team Russia’s interference:

Time to fess up, Bernie!

Bernie has been quite vocal about the Russians in the past:

And we’ll end it with this perfect zinger from Guy Benson:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bernie Sandersguy bensonRussia