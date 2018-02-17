Can we talk about the other candidate mentioned in the Mueller indictments on Friday? No, not Hillary Clinton … we want to talk about the elderly socialist, Bernie:

Mueller indictment lists two candidates that Russian defendants intended to “support” — Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders. — Ari Melber (@AriMelber) February 16, 2018

Russians were pushing attacks on Rubio, Cruz in the primary — while trying to promote Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 16, 2018

Bernie did put out a statement on the indictments, but he missed on small detail:

"It is the American people who should be deciding the political future of our country, not Mr. Putin and the Russian oligarchs," Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) says; Russian operations offered support of Sanders' presidential candidacy, according to indictment https://t.co/oShWvKYDRW pic.twitter.com/vXTeL3334G — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 16, 2018

That’s right: He forgot to talk about how he benefited from team Russia’s interference:

In statement, Bernie Sanders does NOT address allegations in indictment that Russians also tried to bolster his campaign. "It has been clear to everyone (except Donald Trump) that Russia was deeply involved in the 2016 elections and intends to be involved in the 2018 elections" — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 16, 2018

Time to fess up, Bernie!

They criticized all candidates "except Sanders and Trump." Serious question: has Bernie Sanders ever acknowledged his online support being amplified by the Russians and said he didn't welcome it? pic.twitter.com/2oDSqjLA3M — Baratunde (@baratunde) February 16, 2018

Bernie has been quite vocal about the Russians in the past:

Bernie Sanders told us that oligarchs don't spend millions of dollars on you unless they are getting something in return. Now that we know the Russians spent millions boosting Sanders' candidacy, what did they think they were getting in return? — Marcus H. Johnson (@marcushjohnson) February 16, 2018

And we’ll end it with this perfect zinger from Guy Benson:

I mean, he *did* honeymoon in the Soviet Union #BrowniePoints https://t.co/5fiC8YR6kT — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 17, 2018

***