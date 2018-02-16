President Donald Trump, who flew down to Palm Beach for the long weekend, just arrived at Broward Health North Hospital to visit with students injured in this week’s shooting in Parkland, Fla.

President Trump arrives at Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach to visit with patients and to thank medical professionals after this week's massacre in Parkland. @CBSMiami — Rick Folbaum (@RickFolbaum) February 16, 2018

The president is also expected to visit with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office next:

JUST IN: Trump to visit Broward Health North Hospital to meet people who treated victims of Florida shooting; he will also visit Broward County Sheriff Office – White House pic.twitter.com/9PzUXyR9sS — Reuters U.S. News (@ReutersUS) February 16, 2018

From the pool report:

Update. Video:

President Trump visits hospital where Florida school shooting victims are being treated pic.twitter.com/Wy8qEX3Us9 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 17, 2018

