Ronald Reagan, we miss you. What’s happened to your state?

Here are 10 tweets that explain what’s going on in California today and why conservatives never, ever want to be governed by a Californian.

1. For starters, we don’t trust people that try to avoid a traffic jam and end up stuck in a sand dune:

A slew of cars trying to bypass the horrible traffic on the 10 Freeway in Rialto ended up getting stuck in the sand https://t.co/vGbR6Qi61c pic.twitter.com/JFByshiGoZ — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) February 17, 2018

2. STRAWS SHOULD NOT BE ILLEGAL!

The City of #Malibu just took California a step closer to the sipping point! Which city in L.A. do you think is next to #stopsucking? https://t.co/AefUsE50pD pic.twitter.com/pE7UjgPBUn — Heal the Bay (@HealTheBay) February 16, 2018

3. Abortion policies North Korea would be proud of:

"Although I refused to consent to an abortion, she scheduled me for an abortion. When I refused to go, she had two men come to my housing pod, trying to forcibly take me" https://t.co/Hobk2I0xHz — Elizabeth Nolan Brown (@ENBrown) February 16, 2018

4. More abortion mandates:

California Moves To Force Public Universities To Administer Abortion Pillshttps://t.co/t5pouE83zt — Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) February 17, 2018

5. You can sue if you see a Bigfoot but nobody believes you:

Woman claims she saw Bigfoot; sues California to prove it https://t.co/kdLrFSZQso pic.twitter.com/GiyiwbdnDR — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) February 17, 2018

6. Politicians like Gavin Newsom who say things like, “California is both America’s richest state, and its poorest”:

California is both America’s richest state, and its poorest. We need growth and inclusion — an economy that shares the energy and diversity of this state and works for every Californian. pic.twitter.com/9mTfCYa9KP — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 16, 2018

7. Those same politicians who embrace high-speed rail instead of water desalination projects for the ever-parched state:

840 miles of coastline and there's not enough water. Only with 'progressive' government. Instead of the $65 BILLION bullet train to nowhere, build $150 MILLION desalination plants. https://t.co/yEz8pS8GWw — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) February 16, 2018

8. TFW you realize Mexico City has a better earthquake warning system than any city in California:

Why don’t we have this in California @JerryBrownGov? Advance warning system worked beautifully in #MexicoCity. Thousands rushed outside approx 60 seconds BEFORE 7.2 #earthquake. (photos by @byandreachang @PeterAronson) pic.twitter.com/xcVeJPC6qF — Raj Mathai (@rajmathai) February 17, 2018

9. These large rodents have outsmarted officials in the state:

20-pound rodents are invading California — and officials don't know how to stop them https://t.co/8GxP2ahqmR by @IFLScience pic.twitter.com/jl5tPo5QmT — Business Insider (@businessinsider) February 16, 2018

10. And finally, the state is a magnet for weirdos from other states:

Skier lost in New York has no idea how he ended up in Californiahttps://t.co/RRT9Au4sYX — TIME (@TIME) February 17, 2018

