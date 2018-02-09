And you thought Friday was done? Think again! Breaking news from the White House:

BREAKING: Citing national security concerns, Trump says he won't declassify Democratic memo on Russia probe, asks for revisions. — Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) February 10, 2018

Re the Dem #memo:

White House says “although the President is inclined to declassify” the memo – “he is unable to do so at this time.” Bc it contains “numerous properly classified and especially sensitive passages” — Lauren Blanchard (@LaurenBlanch12) February 10, 2018

WH counsel informs House Intel Cmte that @POTUS is unable to declassify the Dem rebuttal memo "at this time." Offering to make DOJ personnel available, "should the Committee wish to revise" the memo — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) February 10, 2018

But the president eagerly awaits the Dem revisions:

WH says its ready to review any revised draft of the memo for declassification. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) February 10, 2018

Text here:

WH Counsel letter informing House Intel Dems Trump is not declassfifying their memo pic.twitter.com/5fvC65VjHT — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) February 10, 2018

Update: A “hand gesture” to Dems. LOL:

Jeffrey Toobin on Trump blocking release of Dem memo: This letter is really more of a hand gesture to the Democrats, the one that's inappropriate to make on television. It is basically — I have the power to censure your argument https://t.co/ySxY2Rbd2H https://t.co/OYZIFGJ9Ba — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) February 10, 2018

