Because we know you were just dying to know what TRUE REAL UBER CONSERVATIVE Evan McMullin had to say on the Nunes memo, here it is:

The inclusion of the dossier in FISA applications may represent an unprecedented collision of opposition research and national security, but remember: the cause of that was a presidential candidate’s likely collaboration with the very foreign adversary attacking our democracy. — Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) February 2, 2018

And there it is: “The end justifies the means” defense:

"Doing bad things is ok because our motives are pure" is the eternal cry of the tyrant. But please do go on to tell me how you are the future of a moral Republican or other party. https://t.co/Tlmp6IfaVX — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) February 2, 2018

Evan jumps the shark and raises fist in the air and yells "the end justifies the means". So sad. Propaganda doesn't sale itself. https://t.co/guk7Z3KPMd — David (@ReallyFouts) February 2, 2018

The "ends justify the means" defense. I suppose you could use the defense for just about anything, including silencing witnesses?? https://t.co/xknTaz76Na — PCH Political (@pchpolitical) February 2, 2018

Ends justify means is the slipperiest of slopes. https://t.co/H3KT0JQbpT — Helmet (@other47percent) February 2, 2018

There it is. Those of you who had Evan McMullin in the pool as first to say the abuse was justified "because Trump," go ahead and DM me for your gift certificates. https://t.co/juVjeeGJUr — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) February 2, 2018

And he also accidentally calls the FISA application “BS”:

LOL even McMuffin admits the FISA application is BS Of course he has to #NeverTrump for the Resistance https://t.co/rhm8tW2Qhn — Clarence Whorley Sounds Like a .. (@ClarenceWhorley) February 2, 2018

Dear Twitter: Please go back to 140 characters, thanks!

I miss 140-character Twitter, when such a convoluted thought was inexpressible. https://t.co/5xMsMVbOgi — James Taranto (@jamestaranto) February 2, 2018

Notice collusion was also downgraded to “likely”:

Oh LOL, McMuffin. Your guaranteed collusion is now "likely"? Even Louise Mensch thinks you're an imbecile.https://t.co/7TjFuikLCH — ☠Problematic AF™☠State of The Resistance (@EF517_V2) February 2, 2018

Dude, please re-read your tweet, think about it and then re-read it again. That is some scary stuff if you truly believe it's OK, that "Likely" is a good enough reason to spit on the Constitution. Is the hate that strong? @Evan_McMullin #ReleaseTheMemo https://t.co/GkEd99sxCC — Shakeyhead (@FishaShakeyhead) February 2, 2018

We also wonder what McMullin thinks might happen once we start allowing this kind of thing:

None of these holier-than-thou morons can even conceive of the possibility that the tables can be turned on them by corrupt government agents. It can happen to you, Eggy. It can happen to you. https://t.co/kcm82Leryu — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) February 2, 2018

Fascism is ok if it’s used against someone you don’t like. This is why we have the 4th Amendment, guys. https://t.co/S2HB0nitOc — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) February 2, 2018

Maybe Trump can use some oppo research against you to get the NSA, CIA and the FBI in your kitchen. #FISA #MemoDay https://t.co/D5AUr46sQh — III (@SNLIII) February 2, 2018

Buyer’s remorse has set in:

I hate that I voted for you. Absolutely hate it. Hate it. https://t.co/F5J335siFL — ☃️Richard Jamesson⛄ (@soyouknowwme) February 2, 2018

I know some of you voted for this idiot as a protest vote. I also know that many of your are embarrassed to admit it now: https://t.co/pZizBdLK1B — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 2, 2018

Oh, well. Just don’t make the same mistake in 2020.

***