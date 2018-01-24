Ladies and gentlemen, we give you the most accurate headline EVER on Democrats and Dreamers, via The Onion:
Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren Assure Dreamers They’ll Never Stop Fighting For The 2020 Nomination https://t.co/Ghh5so1JSO pic.twitter.com/iZamQEaXop
— The Onion (@TheOnion) January 23, 2018
It’s funny because it’s 100% accurate:
— Astead (@AsteadWesley) January 24, 2018
Even Democrats know it’s true:
Democrats failed the DREAMers #DisappointMeIn4Words
— Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) January 24, 2018
Dreamers are protesting outside Schumer’s house in Brooklyn. I’m wondering if his doors are locked.
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 23, 2018
The Onion is now “more truthful than the MSM”:
The Onion is more truthful than the MSM https://t.co/G5pBKGPttP
— T Kov (@TKO_v2) January 23, 2018
The Onion has made the move into real news. https://t.co/3UlTlGGdQG
— Dave-hole (@ColoDavo) January 23, 2018
Oh, they know how accurate it is. That’s why the joke works:
@TheOnion has no idea of how correct this headline is. https://t.co/hkD4Uo7TWe
— #SAC_AFSC427X3 (@BLignell) January 24, 2018
An excerpt:
“To all Dreamers who are concerned about their future in this country, I promise that I will do absolutely everything in my power to secure the Democratic Party nomination two years from now,” said Booker, echoing the sentiments of Harris and Warren, as well as fellow Senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Bernie Sanders, in his pledge to take a stand and keep battling on behalf of his presidential aspirations until the 2020 Democratic National Convention. “I want all Dreamers to know that while times are tough right now, and it may be difficult to envision the day when I’ve secured enough primary votes to become the nominee, they should not give up hope. I voted against this stopgap funding bill, just as I will vote against any bill that would do anything to decrease my chances of becoming the 46th president of the United States.”
Ouch.
***
