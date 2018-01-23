Video has gone viral of a December 30, 2017 robbery of a Southern California 7-Eleven convenience store that shows a private armed security guard thwarting a robbery by two thugs clad in hoodies.

As you can see below, the two teens first come in to case the store before jumping over the counter with a gun to demand money from the clerk. The only problem is their gun is fake, which became painfully clear after the armed security guard, who had been sitting in his car in the parking lot, entered and shot both of the robbers, leaving the bungling pair with non-life threatening injuries.

Check it out:

And the security guard’s quip of, “Oh, yeah? Mine’s real!” enters the viral-video hall of fame.

This replica gun was recovered at the scene:

Private Security Guard Shoots Armed Robbery Suspect at Convenience Store in Gardena, Dec. 30, 2017 #LASD https://t.co/r7j7xofro2 pic.twitter.com/MdwyxlMf7Q — LASD Compton Station (@ComptonLASD) January 19, 2018

More from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department:

Idiots.

***