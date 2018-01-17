The City of Anaheim, California is in the process of removing hundreds of homeless people from a tent city along the popular Santa Ana River Trail near Angel Stadium:

Anaheim officials tell hundreds to leave homeless camp near Angel Stadium https://t.co/ECqIsA9pSq — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) January 9, 2018

From the AP:

Deputies will give tent-dwellers reasonable time to move and the county will provide transportation to area shelters and storage for personal belongings, she said. The encampment is a two-mile (3.2 kilometer) stretch of tents and tarps surrounded by trash on a dusty patch of land near a bike trail where cyclists zoom by. “The goal is to get people out of there and restore it to a flood control channel,” Braun said.

This is the same homeless camp seen in a now-viral video flying around Facebook, Twitter and YouTube which shows the conditions on the ground as two bikers speed past:

Hard to listen to @NancyPelosi speak about anything to do with poverty when this is how they deal with the #homeless in @California. #nodignity https://t.co/G2IWbCLup0 — Douglas Karr (@douglaskarr) January 15, 2018

Residents have complained about the homeless population along the trail for months, even saying it’s a “place to be avoided”:

