Honest question here: WTF do you have to do wrong in a government job to get fired? Apparently, accidentally telling your state that a ballistic missile is on the way is not on that list:

Administrator just told me: The person in #Hawaii's Emergency Management agency Warning Point who sent out the inbound #missile message to the public has been "reassigned" during an investigation but not relieved of duty. — Sara Sidner (@sarasidnerCNN) January 15, 2018

The Hawaii Emergency worker who “pressed the wrong button” warning of an inbound missile to Hawaii, has been reassigned, but NOT fired, and will return to work as the investigation in to his mistake, continues. — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 14, 2018

Keep in mind, he had to push the wrong button twice for this to happen:

The employee who hit the wrong button in Hawaii, triggering a false alarm warning of an inbound missle, had chance to catch his mistake; he had to hit the wrong button TWICE: Reporter: There was a two-step process and they pressed Yes in both situations?

Official: Right. — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 14, 2018

Your taxpayer dollars at work:

The joys and benefits of being a State government employee, takes an act of God to get fired. https://t.co/dHYJQNYP7U — WRXchad (@WrxChad) January 15, 2018

Everything that's wrong with public employment. I'm sure he's protected by INSANE public sector unions. https://t.co/IF4xSsiXdr — MinfordQPuppingtonIIIoftheHouseofLords (@MikeEllisCope) January 15, 2018

Govt. Freak out millions, some no doubt enough to go to the ER with stress. But not fired, no. https://t.co/S3pxB1EVNC — Tatjana Kragh👽 (@AuseklisTK) January 15, 2018

“The Simpsons” was a documentary:

This is like a SIMPSONS episode. https://t.co/nYpVFVrUGc — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) January 15, 2018

