Honest question here: WTF do you have to do wrong in a government job to get fired? Apparently, accidentally telling your state that a ballistic missile is on the way is not on that list:

Keep in mind, he had to push the wrong button twice for this to happen:

Your taxpayer dollars at work:

“The Simpsons” was a documentary:

***

